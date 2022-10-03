State Drought Task Force Says Recent Rainfall Eases Drought Conditions In Maine

MAINE, October 3 - Back to current news.

September 9, 2022

Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - Maine's Drought Task Force convened virtually yesterday, September 8, for the second time this season to discuss drought conditions across the state. Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show nearly 40% of the state is abnormally dry (12 of 16 counties), less than 6% is experiencing moderate drought (10 of 16 counties), and just over 3% is in severe drought (7 of 16 counties) by area. An estimated 28% of Maine's population resides in abnormally dry or drought-stricken regions.

The National Weather Service Offices in Gray and Caribou report in August, the weather pattern did an abrupt U-turn for many areas across the state. The Mid-Coast and northern Aroostook County were the two areas to receive below normal precipitation. Meanwhile, Central Maine and York County received 4+ inches above normal. This helped bring those areas closer to normal for the season, although parts of southern Maine were far enough behind normal that they still show a deficit.

Despite recent rain events, severe drought conditions remain in portions of 7 counties along the coast from York County to Penobscot Bay. This is the sixth continuous week of severe drought in these counties; an additional two weeks will be needed to trigger emergency assistance from USDA.

"While the recent steady rainfall has certainly improved drought conditions, we are not out of the woods yet," said MEMA Director Pete Rogers. "August conditions have brought an increase in reports of dry wells so we continue to ask Mainers who are experiencing dry wells to please report them on the Dry Well Survey."

A total of 87 private wells have been reported dry this season with 77 of those being residential. Maine homeowners with dry wells are encouraged to report this information on the Dry Well Survey. For assistance filling out the survey Mainers can either call 211 or 1-877-463-6207, or they can text their Maine zip code to 898-211.

"For farmers that have invested in irrigation and soil health practices, crops are looking good," said Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Public Service Coordinator Tom Gordon. "Drought has increased operating costs, particularly for labor and diesel fuel. For farmers who have not invested in irrigation, the outlook is for reduced quantity and quality of yields."

Groundwater levels are normal to above normal in northern and eastern Maine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The remainder of the monitoring wells experiencing the worst drought conditions in 2022, vary from "normal" along the I-295 corridor, to "below normal" just west of the I-95 corridor. Of particular concern is the area around Oxford where monitoring well ME-OW1214 has been showing the lowest months on record since May, based on 42 years of record at the site. However, these and many other monitoring wells have shown small amounts of recharge from rain over the last two weeks.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Drinking Water Program (DWP) has not received any new reports of water quantity issues from public water systems (PWSs) since mid-August. The Stonington Water Company issued emergency mandatory water use restrictions on July 21, 2022, that are still in effect.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestrys Maine Forest Service reports there have been 596 wildfires, burning a total of 387 acres, as of September 8, 2022.

The Drought Task Force is made up of state, federal and private scientific, agricultural, regulatory, water use and natural resources organizations and assists in monitoring, coordinating, and managing responses to droughts and recommends actions to minimize impacts to public health, safety, the environment, and agriculture. The next virtual Drought Task Force meeting is scheduled for October 6th at 1 p.m.

