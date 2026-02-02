MAINE, February 2 - Back to current news.

Domestic Abuse Homicide Review Panel, Governor Mills, and Attorney General Frey Release 15th Biennial Report

February 2, 2026

Report Analyzes 20 Homicides and Provides Recommendations for Prevention

Report Analyzes 20 Homicides and Provides Recommendations for Prevention

AUGUSTA –At a press conference at the State House this morning, members of the Maine Domestic Abuse Homicide Review Panel gathered to share its 15th Biennial Report. The report is the culmination of the Panel’s review of 20 domestic abuse homicides occurring between 2021 and 2024. The unveiling included remarks from Governor Janet Mills, Attorney General Aaron M. Frey, Panel Chair Deputy Attorney General Lisa Bogue and Executive Director of Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, Francine Garland Stark.

The report highlights the Panel’s review of the cases, their circumstances, and any necessary interventions might have changed outcomes. It contains recommendations to strengthen Maine’s response to domestic abuse and prevent future deaths. The proposals span systems, highlighting strengths and weaknesses in criminal justice, legal, health care and public responses to violence based on the case analyses.

“The observations, findings, and recommendations contained in this report advance our understanding of domestic abuse dynamics and provide meaningful strategies for prevention,” said Attorney General Aaron Frey. “I am eternally grateful to the members of the Panel who continue to devote their time, passion and expertise to make Maine a safer place for everyone.”

“Coming Together for Safety showcases observations and recommendations of the Panel in its review of 20 domestic abuse homicides from 2021 to 2024,” said Deputy Attorney General and Chair of the Panel, Lisa Bogue. “The 15th Biennial report highlights that all members of the Criminal Justice System can make a difference when they come together to keep people safe and hold offenders accountable.”

“Domestic Violence Homicide is the culmination of years of coercive, controlling behavior that the abusive person has used to get what they want: submission by those they victimize and control over the story being told about what is happening in that relationship. While it is difficult and dangerous to separate from an abusive intimate partner, I want to emphasize that the Domestic Violence Resource Centers in Maine help thousands of people leave abusive partners every year and go on to create lives free from abuse, said Francine Garland Stark, Executive Director of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence. “It is a hard journey, but there is hope and there is help.”

