MAINE, February 6 - Back to current news.

New Maine Conservation Corps Partnerships Create Direct Pathways to Registered Apprenticeships

February 6, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Maine Conservation Corps (MCC) today announced two new pre-apprenticeship partnerships with the Association of General Contractors (AGC) Maine and the Maine Rural Water Association (MRWA). These new partnerships link hands-on conservation service directly to registered apprenticeships in construction and water utilities, addressing workforce shortages, strengthening critical infrastructure, and helping young people build long-term careers in Maine.

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Maine Conservation Corps (MCC) today announced two new pre-apprenticeship partnerships with the Association of General Contractors (AGC) Maine and the Maine Rural Water Association (MRWA). These new partnerships link hands-on conservation service directly to registered apprenticeships in construction and water utilities, addressing workforce shortages, strengthening critical infrastructure, and helping young people build long-term careers in Maine.

"Maine Conservation Corps members are already doing meaningful, hands-on work for our communities, and these partnerships help ensure that experience translates directly into in-demand careers," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "By connecting conservation service with registered apprenticeships, we're strengthening Maine's workforce, supporting critical infrastructure like water systems and construction, and helping young people see a future for themselves right here in Maine."

Each year, MCC welcomes approximately 100 AmeriCorps members into service for Maine's communities. Before starting their projects, members receive extensive training across a range of skills that prepare them for success both on the job and in the workforce. MCC members gain training and practical experience in Chainsaw Safety, Wilderness First Aid, OSHA-10, Griphoist and Rigging, and other valuable skills and certifications. At the end of each season, MCC members also participate in a "Life After AmeriCorps" workshop focused on interview techniques, resume and cover letter development, and job search preparation.

"The construction industry in Maine needs people with the skills learned through service in the Maine Conservation Corps. We are excited to support MCC members as they begin their careers in construction through this partnership," said Kelly Flagg, Executive Director of AGC Maine. "This partnership makes sense for Maine."

Maine Conservation Corps is an AmeriCorps program administered through Maine's Bureau of Parks and Lands, providing participants with training, service opportunities, and education benefits while completing conservation and community projects across the state.

MRWA is a member-based organization created in 1979 to provide technical assistance and training to small water and wastewater utilities and to advocate for members at the local, state, and federal levels.

AGC is a member-driven organization with the mission to advance and support Maine's construction industry by promoting the highest standards of craftsmanship, safety, and sustainability while empowering its members through advocacy, education, and collaborative partnerships.

Related Documents

MCC Crew on Steps. Courtesy Maine DACF