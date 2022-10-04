Equator Announces Launch of ConServ Top Mount Refrigerator with Ice Maker

This brand new release of the TMRI 180 S is one of the most premium offerings from the company to-date

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce the release of the ConServ TMRI 180 S Top Mount Refrigerator with Ice Maker. This launch marks the release of one of the company’s most high-end appliances in their over 31 year history. Equipped with some of the most desirable features available in the industry, this spacious fridge/freezer combo is the ideal cooling solution for homes, commercial spaces, and garages.

“We are delighted to finally launch one of our most premium refrigerator models to-date,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our team worked painstakingly to construct a top-of-the-line appliance that is spacious, reliable, and built to provide an exceptional customer experience.”

Measuring 66.4 x 29.5 x 30.75 (HxWxD in inches), the ConServ TMRI 180 S Top Mount Refrigerator Frost Free includes a total of 18.1 cubic feet of storage space. One of the most sought-after features on this model is its energy efficiency. Rated by Energy Star, the TMRI 180 S is powered by an efficient compressor that expertly conserves electricity. The unit comes with a pre-installed ice maker. This reliable ice dispenser eliminates the need to purchase ice, or a separate ice maker. It is also built with tailored storage for items of all sizes. More specifically, users will enjoy two adjustable glass refrigerator shelves, a butter box, gallon storage, four door shelves, and one freezer shelf.

Aside from its core design features, the TMRI 180 S comes with a myriad of other innovative features. For those who are concerned with keeping the exterior in like-new condition, this model is equipped with fingerprint resistance. Additionally, individuals who use this fridge never have to worry about manual defrosting thanks to its frost free interior.

Users also appreciate the ConServ TMRI 180 S Top Mount Refrigerator with Ice Maker’s other exceptional features, including its adjustable feet, freestanding design, reversible door, replaceable door gaskets, and electronic temperature control.

The ConServ TMRI 180 S Top Mount Refrigerator with Ice Maker is priced at $1,399. It is available through Equator, as well as Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.