MDC will host free fishing event Oct. 10 at Warsaw

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free fishing event from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery at Warsaw. This event is a chance for newcomers to gain some basic fishing skills with coaching help from MDC staff.

All equipment and bait will be provided. Participants can also bring their own gear. No baits carried in water are allowed. The fishing will be catch and release for hybrid sunfish and channel catfish at the hatchery’s education pond. MDC staff and volunteers will help newcomers to fish with skills such as how to cast with a rod and reel, baiting hooks, and handling fish caught.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pY.