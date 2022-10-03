ITsavvy Achieves Juniper Networks Elite Plus Partner Status

Juniper Networks Elite Plus Partner status is reserved for the most dedicated partners and is the highest-level the company offers.

CHICAGO, U.S., October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., announced they have been awarded Elite Plus Partner status by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Elite Plus Partner status is reserved for the most dedicated partners and is the highest-level status Juniper offers.

Among the many requirements to achieve this status are advanced technical accreditations, which allow ITsavvy to recommend and implement experience-first Juniper solutions for clients.

Juniper offers partner certifications that have allowed ITsavvy to expand professional education, build expertise and access incremental resources. ITsavvy has achieved certification in “Data Center”, “Enterprise Routing and Switching” and “Mist AI.”

• The Data Center certification is designed to help partners with expertise in the data center, help their clients utilize Juniper products to automate the entire network lifecycle.

• The Routing certification supports partners specializing in providing routing solutions to enterprise and service provider clients, such as core-to-edge routing, data center interconnect and traffic management of carrier class and highly robust and available transport networks for critical business services.

• The Mist AI certification helps partners provide client-to-cloud, AI-driven enterprise networking solutions for wireless, wired and SD-WAN through Juniper Mist, the industry’s most advanced AI-enabled platform.

Juniper Elite Plus Partner status means ITsavvy now has access to the Juniper Configurator tool, which defines the proper Juniper configuration for each client’s environment. ITsavvy also now has access to Juniper Cloud Labs, which allows model networking and security solutions for inclusion in client networks, conducts proof of concept activities and provides better client education.

ITsavvy CEO Munu Gandhi said, “We are proud of our outstanding network of channel partners and Juniper is a key element. Our close collaborative relationship, combined with tailored Juniper solutions, continues to bring measurable value to our clients.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill.

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the U.S. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients.

