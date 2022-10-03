Don’t Make it Complicated! SCDCA Will Help You Stay Safe Online

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cybersecurity can be intimidating. Have no fear! The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is here to teach you how to protect your information online during Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Over the course of October, SCDCA will hold five webinars to show the basic steps to improving your cyber safety. Four key cybersecurity topics will be covered across the entire month: multi-factor authentication, strong passwords and password managers, updating software and phishing.



Webinars for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

All webinars are free to attend. Download SCDCA’s “Cybersecurity Basics” flyer or request physical copies by filling out the Brochure Order Form. Follow SCDCA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for cybersecurity tips every weekday of October.