TAMPA BAY INNOVATION CENTER’S ACCELERATOR TARGETS CLIMATE TECH AND ANNOUNCES CORPORATE CHAMPIONS

Tampa Bay Innovation Center New ARK Innovation Center Building in South ST. Pete

Innovations from climate-tech and clean-tech startups focus on sustainability and resilience.

These partnerships will provide a focus on helping startups develop climate-tech that has real-world applications and impact. ” — Chris Paradies, TBIC chairman

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC), an early-stage tech incubator and accelerator, will focus the next evolution of its startup accelerator program on emerging technologies in climate-tech. The 12-week program will be the Tampa Bay region’s first accelerator focused solely on supporting climate-tech startups. The accelerator and related programs will concentrate on innovators/entrepreneurs leading change and bringing forth solutions that will make a difference in protecting our future.

TBIC is pleased to announce that Duke Energy and PODS Moving & Storage are among the first to support the inaugural cohort and contribute to the well-being and economic development of the region with targeted efforts on climate technologies. This corporate support will provide a combination of mentoring, expertise, financial support, and other resources for TBIC and its startups. “These partnerships will provide a focus on helping startups develop technologies that have real-world applications and impact. Many technologies in the industry simply don’t yet exist or are too costly for adoption,” stated Chris Paradies, TBIC chairman. In addition to our corporate partners, TBIC is supported by Pinellas County.

Climate technologies are explicitly focused on reducing GHG emissions and pollution or addressing the impacts of global warming. “While Climate-Tech solutions are the focus of this program, the underlying tools and, in turn, the talent pool that is needed will draw from all the hottest tech disciplines including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data, blockchain, robotics, and other evolving technologies,” said Ken Evans, accelerator managing director. To include as many startups as possible, the TBIC Climate-Tech Accelerator will accommodate various stages of companies, with programming tailored to help founders and their investors create sustainable ventures. The accelerator and related resources will support four technology phases: invention, innovation, adoption, and commercialization.

The accelerator program will kick off the week of January 9th and consist of weekly group workshops supplemented by one-on-one mentoring to help these early-stage ventures with customer discovery, product road mapping, pricing, go-to-market skills, and putting systems in place that are essential for startup success. These companies will be assisted in their journey by TBIC’s network of mentors as well as participating domain experts from industry partners in energy, manufacturing, science, and others.

Some of the solutions covered in this market include the following:

• Energy storage / energy delivery (smart-grid)

• Smart buildings & low impact development

• Smart cities & transit

• Acceleration of digital transformation

• Sustainable sources of power generation

• Marine science, monitoring, protection & restoration

• Weather monitoring & impact modeling

• Supply chain / retail waste reduction

• AgTech

• Low waste manufacturing

• Clean water / water conservation

Applications for interest startups can be submitted at https://tbinnovates.com/accelerator.

About Tampa Bay Innovation Center:

Tampa Bay Innovation Center supports entrepreneurial success, fosters the creation of high-tech jobs, and develops new sources of technology and manufacturing capabilities by nurturing early-stage ventures as they grow and launch their products into the marketplace. The Innovation Center offers programs that are tailored to the innovator/entrepreneur and provides guidance in market research, business formation, product & technology planning, commercialization, and organizational growth & leadership.

In February of 2022, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center in partnership with the Federal Economic Development Administration, Pinellas County, and the City of St. Petersburg began constructing a purpose-built 45,000 sq. ft. startup incubator facility in the St. Pete Innovation District. In October of last year, it was announced that ARK Invest partnered with TBIC to be the title sponsor for this facility, now designated as ARK Innovation Center.

Follow Tampa Bay Innovation Center on Twitter and Instagram, @tbinnovates, and on LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/company/2556307 for updates and future events.

