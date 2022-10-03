iCover adds Jim Sorebo as Chief Distribution Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- iCover, a Missouri-based Insurtech that provides an algorithmic underwriting and QUI based eApp Service for life insurance companies has announced the appointment of Jim Sorebo as its Chief Distribution Officer.
Jim Sorebo was Founder & President of Four Seasons Financial Group, an independent insurance and annuity wholesale distribution company focused in the bank and broker/dealer space for 25 years, before selling to Highland Capital Brokerage, a market leader in institutional insurance distribution in 2018.
Jim is a graduate of Minnesota State University – Mankato with a BS in Business. Has his Chartered Life Underwriter – CLU degree from the American College. Has served on numerous industry boards including the AALU Brokerage Task Force.
Board member of the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies – NAILBA and was it’s Chairman in 2017.
Jim continues to serve as the President of the NAILBA Charitable Foundation. In 2021 he was honored as a NAILBA ID Twenty Awards recipient as Independent Distribution’s most courageous innovators, visionaries, change-makers, and leaders, who have made important contributions to the insurance profession.
“Jim started his journey with iCover as an advisory board member, we are thrilled to have him as our first CDO. He is well respected in the industry, powerhouse of distribution and brings a lot of distribution related connections to iCover.,” said Hari Srinivasan, Founder & CEO for iCover.
“Having the opportunity of changing the insurance industry for agents and clients alike is a passion of mine, says Jim Sorebo. Joining iCover, with a industry leading team, gives us that opportunity”.
About iCover
iCover is the first “plug and play” algorithmic underwriting platform in the InsurTech space. iCover's proprietary underwriting framework comes with pre-configured guidelines and algorithms to score and price life insurance applications based on medical and non-medical data. By leveraging patent pending QUI technology and algorithmic underwriting, iCover can quote, underwrite, and deliver life insurance at the point-of-sale in under 5 minutes. iCover was built by industry insiders Hari Srinivasan and Nicole Mwesigwa who applied their 30+ years of InsurTech experience and intimate knowledge of automated underwriting technologies. To learn more about iCover, visit www.icoverinsure.com.

