Updates on Recovery Efforts in Hardee County Following Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited the town of Wauchula in Hardee County, Florida, to give updates on the response effort and to survey impacted areas in Hardee County. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has deployed a Mobile Command Unit (MCU) to Hardee County to assist the County Emergency Operations Center with their efforts. Additionally, today Governor DeSantis announced that Starlink units would be distributed to impacted counties in order to help families connect with their loved ones and to help first responders and EOCs communicate when in the field. Hardee County received three Starlink units to help connect the county.

Since recovery efforts began, 1,500 accounts, nearly 12% of accounts, have had power restored in Hardee County, after the entire county, over 12,000 accounts, lost power during the storm. Additionally, the Florida National Guard has established a point of distribution in Hardee County to supply impacted residents with food and water, located at 611 South 6th Avenue, Wauchula, Florida 33873.

The Florida Highway Patrol has deployed a mobile kitchen to feed first responders in Hardee County. Currently there is a Regional Recovery Coordinator deployed to the region to assist with damage assessments.

Hardee County has been approved for Individual Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. For those in need of individual assistance, you can visit DisasterAssistance.Gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

For Hardee County Residents who are in need of food, supplies or medicine, Walmart is currently open at: 1480 Highway 17, Wauchula, FL 33873.

###