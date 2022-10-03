Submit Release
MEDIA ALERT: Equinix Sets Conference Call for Third-Quarter Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. EQIX, the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 2 at 5:30 p.m. EST (2:30 p.m. PST). The company will discuss third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode (EQIX). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on Equinix.com under the Investor Relations heading. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, February 15, 2023, by dialing 866-363-1806 and entering passcode (2022). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company's website at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

About Equinix 
Equinix EQIX is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

