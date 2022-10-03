Consumer Alert: New York State Division of Consumer Protection Offers Tips for Keeping Babies Safe at Home and On the Go During Baby Safety Month

In recognition of Baby Safety Month, the New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) is providing a Baby Safety Checklist to help parents maintain a safe environment for their little ones. In the first alert, DCP called attention to the importance of monitoring product recalls here. In part two of the series, DCP is providing baby-proof safety measures and tips to help parents keep babies out of harm's way from birth through their toddler years.

“The first year of a baby’s life is packed with milestones that are both exciting and sometimes overwhelming,” said New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez, who oversees the Division of Consumer Protection. “The Baby Safety Checklist provides an overview of safety tips to help parents maintain a safe environment for babies. As parents, we can do a lot to avoid common injuries and it’s important to know prevention tips during these first critical months of a child’s life.”

The DCP Baby Safety Checklist is packed with tips on how to keep baby safe while sleeping, feeding, on the go or around the house. There are many potential hazards for babies, but parents can keep their child safe by finding out what the risks are, and then preventing or removing them.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides resources and education materials to consumers on product safety, as well as voluntary mediation services between consumers and businesses. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.

For more consumer protection tips, follow the Division on social media at Twitter: @NYSConsumer and Facebook: www.facebook.com/nysconsumer.