AI conversation intelligence platform Tethr recognizes achievements in customer service with CXcellence Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, announced today winners of the first CXcellence Awards, recognizing achievements among its users in customer experience as part of National Customer Service Week, Oct. 3-7, 2022.

Tethr selected winners in 10 categories, highlighting top performers in areas including agent performance, customer satisfaction, and customer effort.

Companies use Tethr to monitor, measure, and analyze their interactions with customers. Tethr integrates with voice, chat, and email systems and uses AI to deliver insights about the company's customer experience. For example, Tethr analyzes the top issues that cause customer frustration and identifies snags in the customer journey such as long hold times, transfers, or escalations. Tethr also benchmarks each company against others in the industry, so companies know how they perform comparatively.

Tethr used that benchmarking data to develop categories for the CXcellence awards, which reward companies for achieving excellence in the selected category.

"Customer service is about more than just resolving a customer's issue. It's about creating an experience for customers that's effortless, where agents are empowered to solve problems, and where customers leave a conversation having built loyalty. These companies work every day to achieve that and constantly improve the customer experience," Tether CEO Robert Beasley said.

"Our members' satisfaction is one of our greatest measurements of our success. Through ongoing studies around being a guide on a member journey and reducing member effort coupled with the proactive insights from Tethr, we continuously coach our employees on these behaviors, mindsets, and skills that drive extraordinary experiences. We seek opportunities to scale and improve our processes, and, most importantly, we celebrate when we help our members Empower People to Discover Financial Freedom!" said Keith Parris, Sr. Director of Member Relations at BCU.

The winners are:

24 Hour Home Care, Customer Service- Healthcare

BCU- Member Experience

First Bank and Trust, Customer Service- Banking

Informa, Overall Customer Experience Medical Service Co., Effortless Experience

PBS Systems, Advocacy

RLI, Agent Empowerment

TruGreen, Consumer Experience

Twinstar Credit Union, Agent Relationships

TXU Energy -- Retail Brands, Customer Service – Energy

Tethr is a cloud-based conversation intelligence platform that combines powerful AI, machine learning, and over a decade of research to surface contextual insights from customer interactions. To try Tethr for free, visit go.tethr.com/free-trial.

