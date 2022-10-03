MAC Group and Calibrite Introduce the ColorChecker Passport DUO
A first for color control in photo and video: The brand-new, hybrid ColorChecker Passport DUO is here.
Today we introduce one Passport that provides color control for both still photography and video.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Calibrite launches a brand-new addition to the ColorChecker Passport range, the ColorChecker Passport DUO. Driven by market data and insights, the ColorChecker Passport DUO is the first of its kind for both photo and video users, offering an all-in-one, hybrid color correction tool. ColorChecker Passport DUO includes four combined targets with the ColorChecker Classic 24 patch target for custom camera profiles, White Balance target for custom in-camera white balance, and two video targets for in-camera use for video cameras or in post-production video editing software. Building on X-Rite’s color science, this is the next stage in Calibrite’s evolution of the original ColorChecker Passport.
— Brenda Hipshe, VP of Sales and Marketing for Calibrite
With the ever-growing need for professional hybrid products, Calibrite recognizes the need for a dual color correction tool to meet the needs of professional photographers and videographers alike. Now carry only the ColorChecker Passport DUO - compact, durable and portable, for the busy lifestyle of the hybrid shooter.
The ColorChecker Passport DUO is an essential tool for any user that requires accurate color control.
The Munsell Lab developed paint on paper targets to offer consistent color when working in mixed lighting conditions for capturing still or moving images. These tools assist in matching multiple cameras ensuring a similar color rendition even when using cameras with different sensor technology.
When used with any Calibrite monitor calibration solution, Calibrite ColorChecker DUO saves you time and money, avoiding costly mistakes and frustrating editing corrections. The ColorChecker Passport DUO combines the four most-used photo and video targets into one compact, durable case. The combination of targets, Camera Calibration software, Lightroom® plug-in, and compatibility with major video editing software makes the ColorChecker Passport DUO the most versatile Passport product ever. Now there is one ColorChecker Passport for hybrid users to get to a worry-free color balance and consistent neutral white point faster, allowing you to focus on your creative vision.
For Video:
Specifically designed for today’s video production workflow, the Video Color target includes four rows of color chips designed for video capture and editing, giving videographers a powerful target to speed up color grading. And the 3-step Grayscale Target provides an enhanced grayscale for achieving ideal camera exposure for in camera and post-production, including white, 40IRE grey and high gloss black that can act as a black trap when positioned without reflection.
For Photo:
This pocket-sized ColorChecker Passport DUO is ready for any photo or video challenge. Measuring only 125 x 90mm/5 x 4in, whether traveling a short distance or around the world, never leave home without it. The rugged resin case holds and protects the four targets from light and abrasion, extending its lifespan. The redesigned Passport DUO case now includes the name on the outside and includes a user customizable panel to write a name or other identifying information.
The ColorChecker Passport DUO is the next level in portable color control. It’s a powerful, hybrid capture-to-edit solution for any creative looking to save time, providing a consistent and predictable neutral starting point. Get to your final edit faster than ever before.
Available from calibrite.com and other major photo and video retailers. Calibrite is calibration done right!
About Calibrite
Calibrite is dedicated to providing the very best color solutions for photographers, filmmakers, designers, and content creators who love color and demand the very best tools for their color critical creative workflow. For more information, visit calibrite.com
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes:
Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Foba, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, Jupio, Kaiser, Kupo, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, and Toyo.
