Marian Stine 1924-2022

Marian Stine, 97, Fargo passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Pioneer House Assisted Living, Fargo.

Marian Maloney was born on November 5, 1924, to William and Anna Maloney in Fargo, ND. She graduated from Central High School, then was accepted at University of North Dakota School of Law. She completed her law degree in 1947 making her the 29th woman to graduate from UND School of Law. She married James F. Stine in 1950 in Valley City, ND.

She is survived by her 7 children: Richard Stine, Fargo, ND; Douglas (Teresa) Stine, Mosinee, WI, and their children Timothy, Scott, Gabriella, Olivia, and David; Gordon(Lynnette) Stine, Portland, OR, and their children Travis and LyAna; Catherine Stine, Alexandria, MN, and her children Darick and Luke; Paul (Valeria) Stine, Sarasota, FL, and their children Jack and Lukas; Barbara (Gary) Fischer, Onalaska, WI, and their son Daniel; Marilyn (Larry) Doeden, Fargo, ND, and their children Lance, Lee, and Logan. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings: William, Clifford, Ansel, Basil, and Vivian.

Funeral Home Link: https://boulgerfuneralhome.com/obits/marian-stine/