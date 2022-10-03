Light the spark of inspiration back into the heart of your luminous Soul BEing with new book BE-com-ing Authentically Me
With a blend of personal anecdote, spiritual wisdom and practical application, Birgitta Visser divinely guides you to celebrate the Soul’s extraordinary purpose
Never conform to the illusion of the instilled and unnatural world of the societal matrix nor to the wants and needs of others but sing the song that aligns with your own heart and Soul.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the hardship and trauma in the transitioning world at large, one may find it difficult to find a calling, connect to a higher purpose, feel empowered, or dedicate time to the important work of healing the body, mind, and soul.
Maybe it’s time to raise your vibration. What does that even mean? How does one tap into the higher consciousness, to be able to truly nurture oneself? Most people may be feeling a pull to live more authentically but are wondering how and where to even begin. With a blend of personal anecdote, spiritual wisdom and practical application, Birgitta Visser divinely guides you to celebrate the Soul’s extraordinary purpose.
Birgitta Visser is a Soul Empowerment Coach delivering messages from the many Light BEings across the Multiverse to aid humanity. She draws from her myriad life experiences—from the loss of her father as a teenager, to the abuse she endured, rolling onto the shores of her adulthood, into the relationships of her beautiful yet intoxicated disasters, to holding jobs from modelling to bartending to dog walking, to manoeuvring within the corporate world, and much more. She delves into the unravelling of the illusion of the matrix, explaining the current evolution of human consciousness and the shift of the changing tides, and takes the reader on a journey of her often turbulent rollercoaster ride of her current life and many illustrious past lives both earthly and galactic, deep-diving into the split sparks of the atomic infusion of twin flames, delivering real-life anecdotes, heartfelt guidance, and powerful messages with humour and practicality to help readers re-engage with their highest, most conscious self.
In BE-com-ing Authentically Me, readers will find:
Real-life examples—Learn how Birgitta overcame often traumatic and difficult circumstances to become the enlightened being she is today—and how readers can, too! Channelled messages—Discover wisdom of the many Collective Light BEings, the Pleiadeans, Venusians, and Anunnaki, the Ascended Masters, St. Germain, Hilarion, Lord Sananda, Sanat Kumara and Archangels, including Michael, Raphael, Zadkiel, Nathaniel and many more. Heartfelt guidance—No matter where one is in the spiritual journey, Birgitta will gently guide the reader towards enlightenment, spiritual growth, and ascension.
Be ready to let go of the illusion of all that you believe to be true and unleash the inner Alchemist. Be ready to explore the programming, rise above the drama in life, and journey beyond the here and now. Now is the time to open the heart and mind to BE-coming authentically you.
About Birgitta Visser:
Birgitta Visser is a Soul Empowerment Coach, surfing the cosmic waves across the multidimensional multiverse, delivering messages from the Collective of Light BEings and Master Teachers integral to helping elevate the consciousness of humanity and the planet. She sees herself as a bit of a courier, a messenger across the vast galaxial landscapes of time and space. Her often turbulent journey has been a steep learning curve. She is who she is, having learned to embrace all quirky aspects of herself, often stumbling through the darkness of her trauma yet never giving up. Birgitta hopes that people will awaken to what life is all about, unlocking their own potential to BE-com-ing authentically themselves.
