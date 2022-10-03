Financial Advisors Vote for The Wagner Law Group as the Best ERISA Law Firm for 2022
The Wagner Law Group has been awarded the ERISA Law Firm Gold Medal in Financial Advisor IQ’s 2022 Financial Services Awards.
We have been advising the financial services sector for more than 25 years and are honored to be recognized for the quality of our services and grateful to FA-IQ and to all those who voted for us”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has been awarded the ERISA Law Firm Gold Medal in Financial Advisor IQ’s 2022 Financial Services Awards. “We have been advising the financial services sector on ERISA matters for more than 25 years and are honored to be recognized once again for the quality of our services – we are truly grateful to Financial Advisor IQ and to all those who voted for us,” says Marcia Wagner, the firm’s founder and Managing Partner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
The third annual Financial Services Awards were presented by Financial Advisor IQ to recognize fund companies, defined contribution retirement plan recordkeepers and other business partners that financial advisors deem valuable to their daily practices. Financial Advisor IQ conducted a survey of 742 advisors who voted to determine the award recipients. The awards serve as an important reminder of the strong bond between financial advisors and the service partners on whom they rely. Financial Advisor IQ is an advisor resource from the Financial Times. It informs, educates, and connects advisors with daily news focusing on practice management and a network of industry content from leading fund firms. More information about the awards can be found here. Neither the award winners nor the companies considered for the awards pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the Financial Advisor IQ Service Awards.
The Wagner Law Group’s ERISA attorneys advise clients on all issues arising under ERISA, including fiduciary compliance, welfare benefits and PBGC matters, as well as all aspects of ERISA litigation. The firm has one of the largest ERISA practice groups in the nation, with clients across the United States and around the world. The Wagner Law Group supports financial advisors in advising their clients on design and compliance for all types of qualified and nonqualified retirement plans, including ESOPs; drafting and reviewing plan documents for individually-designed and pre-approved retirement plans; and advising on all aspects of retirement plan regulatory compliance. The firm also consults on the tax aspects of retirement plans, such as prohibited transaction issues, IRS and DOL voluntary compliance and correction programs, reporting and disclosure failures, and breaches of fiduciary duty, and provides support in dealing with the complex ERISA issues involved in mergers and acquisitions. More details about The Wagner Law Group’s ERISA practice, as well as its other areas of practice, may be found here.
The Wagner Law Group:
The Wagner Law Group is dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 48 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2022. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
