ICARO™ and RCN Announce the Launch of “Zona Noticias” AI Powered Digital Media Platform in Colombia

ICARO™ AI-Powered App Released in Partnership with Organizacion Ardila Lulle and RCN Television

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a leading AI Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) sector company, has officially launched the “Zona Noticias” news app in Colombia in partnership with Organizacion Ardila Lulle, one of the nation’s leading business conglomerates, and RCN Television, its television and production network.

Zona Noticias (www.zonanoticias.co) is a digital news content aggregator that combines various leading media publications of Organizacion Ardila Lulle to bring Colombian audiences the latest in premium local, national and global news content, with each brand’s unique perspectives presented in one consolidated experience. ICARO’s AI powers personalized content recommendations to users based on their own preferences and interactions with Zona Noticias app.

“We continue to grow our partnership with media leader RCN and with Organizacion Ardila Lulle’s media companies,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. ”With the official launch of Zona Noticias in Colombia, RCN will have the most advanced AI-driven digital media platform for access to regional and global news, sports, technology, business and family entertainment content.”

“We’re extremely pleased with the launch of zonanoticias.co,” said Santiago Escobar Lloreda, Vice President for Digital at RCN Television. “We’ve dedicated the past several months to understanding how ICARO Artificial Intelligence can aid media companies in both anticipating customer content needs and then delivering on those expectations, allowing us to better understand our audience. We’re providing ever-more control to the users, and allowing AI to deliver relevant, targeted content experiences. We believe that the real potential of zonanoticias.co is to become an essential source for personalized news and entertainment content, and in turn connect this community with larger audiences, premium publishers and trusted brands.”

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks in Latin America, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audiences, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

RCN TELEVISION S.A.

RCN Television S.A. is a private television channel in Colombia. Founded in 1967 as part of RCN (Radio Cadena Nacional founded in 1948), it acquired the tender to broadcast in an open signal in 1997 and on July 10, 1998 the first broadcast of the channel was aired. The company is owned by the Ardila Lulle Organization. For more information, please visit https://www.canalrcn.com/.

Ardila Lülle Organization (OAL)

The Ardila Lülle Organization (OAL) is one of the main business conglomerates in Colombia and Latin America. The companies that make up the organization are dedicated to the production and transformation of goods and services in the beverage, sugar mill, communications, packaging, agribusiness, insurance, sports and automotive sectors, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.oal.com.co/.

The Organization was born in 1951 thanks to the business vision of its founder and manager Carlos Ardila Lülle, one of the most recognized businessmen not only in Colombia but also in the entire American continent, for his capacity for entrepreneurship, leadership and commitment to the development of the country and the region. Today, the OAL generates employment for more than 40,000 people.



