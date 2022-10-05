Oak Brook, Illinois, Upgrades to OpenGov Online Permitting Software to Improve Customer Experience
Legacy software left Oak Brook, IL, debilitated for weeks. OpenGov online permitting software brought peace of mind, along with better customer service.ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Village of Oak Brook, IL, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, for online permitting software to improve the process of doing business with the government.
Staff in the growing Chicago suburb had to revert to manual processes, including cutting paper checks, while working with its legacy system. In addition to overcoming the challenges of its legacy system, staff also wanted to implement a solution that would promote a better citizen and employee experience across multiple departments. They found it all in OpenGov Citizen Services.
Oak Brook staff traded legacy software and manual processes for an easy-to-use solution that will allow them to design forms and workflows, collect fees online, and expedite permit and license approvals. They also will enjoy the ability to collaborate across departments within the platform, thereby increasing productivity. What’s more, the Village’s customers will be more satisfied with the OpenGov Citizen Services self-service portal that will guide them to the correct application form, which they can complete and submit online. Customers also will be able to pay fees online and message reviewers without having to call or visit face-to-face.
The Village of Oak Brook joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
