September 2022 Data Snapshot

Dataset Highlight: Iowa Liquor Sales
Iowa Data Platform
This dataset contains over 24.6 million product purchases by Iowa Class “E” liquor licensees since January 1, 2012. The data include store information, product purchase, quantity purchased and date of purchase. A class E liquor license allows commercial establishments (e.g., grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, etc.) to sell liquor for off-premises consumption in original unopened containers. The data is updated on the first day of every month.
Reasons for Publishing Data
It has been over a decade since the enterprise data platform was first implemented as our open data site, data.iowa.gov. Does your agency publish data? There are a number of reasons to do so:
- Improve the public’s understanding of your services.
- Improve accountability and public participation.
- Leverage data held by other agencies by connecting datasets and finding new insights.
- Eliminate redundancies by allowing the access of data in one place.
- Improve decision making by better informing people with data.
- Create more efficient and proactive process for open records requests.
- Encourage innovative ideas (e.g., web applications) that enhance the lives of our citizens.
- Increase economic activity by generating new and rich content through new applications and services.
Please reach out to learn more!
Live Training in October
Get trained in October! The table below highlights the live training available to state employees with an account on the data platform.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|October 3
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|October 5
|10 AM
|Explore Data with Charts
|October 7
|10 AM
|Tell a Story with Perspectives
|October 17
|3 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|October 19
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|October 21
|3 PM
|Collaborate with Enterprise Data
|October 24
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|October 26
|3 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|October 28
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|October 31
|3 PM
|Map Your Data
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|303
|External References
|158
|Documents
|278
|Filtered Views
|374
|Charts
|158
|Maps
|203
|Measures
|151
|Stories/Dashboards
|34
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,673
Catalog
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 134
Active Users: 63 (47.% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
