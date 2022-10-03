Submit Release
September 2022 Data Snapshot

In the September 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • Dataset Highlight: Iowa Liquor Sales
  • Reasons for Publishing Data
  • Live Training in October
  • Data Asset Counts
  • Portal Account Stats

News, Updates & Tips

Dataset Highlight: Iowa Liquor Sales

Iowa Data Platform

This dataset contains over 24.6 million product purchases by Iowa Class “E” liquor licensees since January 1, 2012. The data include store information, product purchase, quantity purchased and date of purchase. A class E liquor license allows commercial establishments (e.g., grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, etc.) to sell liquor for off-premises consumption in original unopened containers. The data is updated on the first day of every month.

Explore the Data

Reasons for Publishing Data

It has been over a decade since the enterprise data platform was first implemented as our open data site, data.iowa.gov. Does your agency publish data? There are a number of reasons to do so:

  • Improve the public’s understanding of your services.
  • Improve accountability and public participation.
  • Leverage data held by other agencies by connecting datasets and finding new insights.
  • Eliminate redundancies by allowing the access of data in one place.
  • Improve decision making by better informing people with data.
  • Create more efficient and proactive process for open records requests.
  • Encourage innovative ideas (e.g., web applications) that enhance the lives of our citizens.
  • Increase economic activity by generating new and rich content through new applications and services.

Please reach out to learn more!

See Platform Overview

Live Training in October

Get trained in October! The table below highlights the live training available to state employees with an account on the data platform.

Date Start Time Course
October 3 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
October 5 10 AM Explore Data with Charts
October 7 10 AM Tell a Story with Perspectives
October 17 3 PM Clean and Tidy Data
October 19 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
October 21 3 PM Collaborate with Enterprise Data
October 24 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
October 26 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
October 28 3 PM Explore Data with Charts
October 31 3 PM Map Your Data

View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 303
External References 158
Documents 278
Filtered Views 374
Charts 158
Maps 203
Measures 151
Stories/Dashboards 34
DataLens Pages 14
Total Assets 1,673

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 134
Active Users: 63 (47.% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

 

September 2022 Data Snapshot

