FundGo Solves Problem of Blockchain Application, Encouraging Startups to Innovate
FundGo Startup & Innovation Fund has actively supported startups and encouraged them to develop their innovative ideas with blockchain technology.NORCROSS, GEORGIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statistics show that as of 2021, the Vietnamese blockchain market involves about 3,800 startup projects, with 11 ones valued at over $100 million. The Vietnamese blockchain ecosystem ranks third in Southeast Asia, just behind Singapore and Indonesia. FundGo believes that the Vietnamese startup ecosystem will continue to develop if the application of blockchain is promoted in more fields. From now on, FundGo will also have more choices to expand its investment portfolio and contribute to the development of the Vietnamese blockchain market.
Mr. Truong Gia Bao - Chairman of DTS and Vice Chairman of FundGo - asserted that blockchain would amplify its strengths if applied into business and finance & banking sectors since he believed that blockchain ensured the efficiency of transactions by excluding intermediaries and third parties. Besides, blockchain data are automatically validated through a real-time consensus mechanism. Simultaneously, blockchain ensures decentralization, assisting banking & financial organizations in eliminating interferences and centralizing power in a central body, hence reducing the organizational and operational expenses in traditional systems. He continued, “Blockchain is secured by multiple computers known as nodes, which assure the validation of transactions in the system. There will be no way to bring down the system, even with the most potentially dangerous financial systems”.
Looking at the Vietnamese blockchain market, Mr. Bao stated that our country had numerous startup projects with enormous potential for development, but many often failed due to a lack of partner investors. He added, "More and more individuals enter the blockchain market, but there is a severe shortage of understanding in this field. " Since then, there have been numerous different types of distortions and scams, generally known as "seducing investors".
To address the above-mentioned issues, the Vietnamese blockchain market needs the assistance of large funds. Simultaneously, it is necessary to train and develop human resources while also popularizing blockchain technology among businesses. FundGo is committed to solving capital problems and assisting businesses in overcoming financial concerns on accessing and applying blockchain. In addition, Fund’s team of experienced experts will assist businesses on how to use blockchain in manufacturing and marketing to achieve beneficial results. Particularly, with a network of prestigious partners such as Digital Asset Management Center (TSS), IM group, etc., FundGo has been coordinating and supporting human resource training to approach both theory and practice on blockchain, contributing to improving the quantity and quality of resources in this field.
