Run Together Technology Shoes: Taking Every Footstep to Next Level
Vietnamese-branded innovative technology shoes are creating a craze in the running community as they allow runners to make extra income while getting healthy.NORCROSS, GEORGIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnamese-branded innovative technology shoes are creating a craze in the running community as they allow runners to make extra income while also getting healthy.
Running is becoming more and more popular in Vietnam today as awareness of healthcare increases due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is obvious that numerous running competitions are organized each year with the aim of improving health, enhancing sports spirit, and building relationships while running.
However, what if you could increase your income by running every day? With the advancement of modern science and technology, this is no longer impossible. Cutting-edge technologies have been integrated into training equipment, such as shoes, to optimize the benefits of everyday exercise. This model is applied in projects like StepN, Sweatcoin, MetaGym, and many others. The most notable project currently using this model in the Vietnamese market is Run Together.
Run Together is a Move-to-earn project that intends to combine numerous advantages of running activities, such as improving health, fostering relationships, and giving users the chance to earn more income. With the desire to be a pioneer in applying technology to high-quality sports items in Vietnam, Run Together Sports Technology Joint Stock Company has researched the market and surveyed customer needs in order to develop Vietnam’s first NFC-enabled running shoes.
This product is specially designed for runners and made of high-quality materials, providing comfort even for long-distance running. Run Together optimizes the user experience by utilizing EVA foam, which brings elasticity to the feet. Compared to other brands on the market, the highlight of Run Together shoes is the integration of an NFC chip. Accordingly, in each Run Together shoe sole is attached an NFC chip that allows connection to the RunTogether application on the user's smartphone.
Users can download the Run Together application to smartphones (both Android or iOS) and scan the NFC chip on the shoes to activate NFT shoes on the application. The Run Together application will track your steps and running distance, statistics, and analysis of the training process. Moreover, thanks to the app, runners can easily find new friends with the same interests, and get rewards in various forms such as tokens, gifts or vouchers, etc. for completing daily tasks or running.
Run Together shoes are available on major e-commerce websites such as Lazada, Shopee, Tiki, etc., and users can explore more information about products on the website of Run Together Vietnam. Additionally, Run Together's referral program enables users to recommend the Run Together app to their friends and family by using their own referral code. Users will be rewarded for a successful recommendation. Besides, Run Together is constantly looking for ways to provide its customers with attractive incentives, such as discounts based on how many pairs of shoes they purchase.
With the support of FundGo Startup and Innovation Fund, ONUS, Jade Forest, etc., Run Together project has recently expanded the manufacturing line of Run Together Technology shoes. The expansion aims to increase the supply of high-quality product lines, apply 4.0 technology, and thus enhance competitiveness with major domestic and international brands. It is believed that Run Together will continue to develop more innovative products and make the "made-in-Vietnam" sports products reach further.
