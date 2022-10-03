Delta Labs: A Potential Hub for Blockchain Projects and Businesses
Delta Labs improves service quality and expands scale, striving to become one of the companies that support the blockchainization process in enterprises.NORCROSS, GEORGIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta Labs strengthens and improves service quality and expands scale, striving to become one of the organizations that actively support the blockchainization process in enterprises.
Blockchain has emerged as one of the most promising technologies to transform companies. Many large and medium-sized businesses are currently investigating the blockchain's potential to find a place in the crowded market. The blockchain technology market size was estimated to be worth roughly USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to USD 69 billion by 2030. With high adaptability and speedy digital transformation, Vietnam has great potential for blockchain development to compete in the global market.
According to Forrester, most projects in 2022 run on enterprise blockchain platforms. Also, according to IDC, about 30% of manufacturers and retailers across the globe will build digital trust through blockchain services. As a result, blockchain development companies will come into sight to cater to this cutting-edge market’s needs. With the increasing number of options, finding the right blockchain development company will be challenging as this technology is still new for many enterprises.
Vietnam is one of the countries that early adopted blockchain technology thanks to the support and encouragement from the government. However, very few colleges and universities have integrated the new technology into the curriculum due to its complexity and lecturers' lack of experience. Therefore, human resources for blockchain development in Vietnam remain insufficient and fragmentary. In addition, very few domestic tech companies specializing in blockchain development are capable of customizing the system based on clients' special requests.
Delta Labs Technology JSC, a company operating in the Mekong Delta, provides intensive blockchain programming, aiming to offer optimal solutions for businesses and projects and build high-quality human resources for Vietnam's technology industry.
With an experienced team, Delta Labs provides promising startups with expert knowledge, guidance, and counsel until they are robust enough to operate successfully on their own. Additionally, the company offers services to set up optimal systems with easy-to-use interfaces for customers and adaptable monitoring systems for the management team, making it easy to scale up businesses and develop additional functions.
In particular, Delta Labs also offers smart contract programming services, incorporating all the terms on paper into an automated apparatus, ensuring immutability and regulatory compliance. Smart contracts can be modified with various features to fit clients' needs. The team has abundant experience in supporting many projects, especially crypto projects, developing smart contracts for tokens, NFTs, IDO, and features of decentralized finance such as farming, staking, lending, marketplace, etc. Besides, recognizing that human resources are the primary factor in ensuring rapid and sustainable development, the company also continuously accepts interns to expand the team and, at the same time, provides training to supplement a high-quality workforce for the blockchain industry.
Delta Labs has established a large network of clients and partners despite its young establishment, all thanks to the professional services and dedication of the team. The company has cooperated with several technology companies, organizations, and investment funds, including FundGo Startup and Innovation Fund, LiveTrade, TSS, TrustPay, etc.
To become a leading company in developing blockchain-based applications or platforms in Vietnam and in the region, Delta Labs continuously enhances service quality, workflow, and human resources in order to create more Delta Labs-branded products and solutions, offer blockchain application solutions in all fields and develop high-quality human resources for Vietnam's technology industry.
