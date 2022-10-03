Solaris Biotech for bioprocessing culture at the new MIT musem

Matteo Brognoli (MD Solaris) and John Robert Durant (Director MIT Museum) Bioreactor Solaris Jupiter at the MIT museum 2 Matteo Brognoli with Bioreactor Solaris Jupiter at the MIT museum

Italian Solaris displays bioreactor at the new MIT museum in Kendall, Cambridge. The display is part of Solaris’ program for the knowledge on bioprocessing

It's a privilege to be part of the new exhibition of the MIT museum. Bioprocessing can solve many problems of mankind and we are proud of being part of this mission-based, educational effort.” — Matteo Brognoli, Managing Director of Solaris Biotech

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solaris Biotech is proud to announce that the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) displays a bioreactor loaned by Solaris in the new museum that has opened to the public on Oct. 2.

Solaris Biotech is a leading innovator and manufacturer of bioreactors, fermenters and tangential flow filtration systems that enable the technology to be used for a variety of applications in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and food industries.

Matteo Brognoli, Managing Director of Solaris Biotech, says, "We at Solaris consider it a privilege to be part of the new exhibition of the MIT museum, a world excellence in the field of science and technology. Bioprocessing really can solve many problems that mankind is facing in the future and we testify our pride in being part of a mission-based, educational effort of this size. Sometimes people are afraid of cultivated cells and proteins, but they do not know that bioprocessing is the base of vaccines, many medicines, cosmetics, feed, fertilizers, even meat, honey and fish. The new MIT museum with its mission to bring science close to the public is a place to be for those who foster innovation for a more sustainable and healthy world.”

Solaris, which became part of the Donaldson Group in November 2021, is cooperating with several universities in Italy and will support the Galileo Festival of Science in Padova on October 14, 2022. Matteo Brognoli will speak at a panel on cultivated proteins together with Justin Kolbek (Wild Type Foods), the nutritionist Lucilla Titta and the genetist Michele Morgante, professor at the University of Udine (Italy).

Solaris Biotechnology, a Donaldson Group company, was founded in 2002 and is a leader in creating biotechnology solutions for cGMP applications in the Food & Beverage and Biopharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in the manufacture of fermenters, bioreactors, and tangential flow (TFF) and depth filtration (FFF) systems. Top product development and design teams enable Solaris to create solutions at all scales, from bench-top R&D systems to complete engineered solutions tailored to individual customer needs.

Solaris has its administrative and manufacturing headquarters in the province of Mantua. It has three sales and service offices in San Francisco Bay Area, California, Cambridge, Boston, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as well as a network of local representatives in more than 40 countries around the world. Solaris assists its customers step-by-step in the design and implementation of complete process plants, from feasibility study to start-up.

In November 2021, Solaris became part of the Donaldson Company based in Bloomington, MN.

The company exports bioreactors and fermenters worldwide and is among the leaders in the industry. Biotechnology is a growing field whose applications impact all aspects of daily life, from pharmaceuticals to cosmetics, from wines to agriculture.