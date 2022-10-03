AQ SHIP: A Bridge to Transport and Bring Vietnamese Goods to the International Market
AQ SHIP provides international freight services thanks to a large delivery network combined with many reputable partners in the logistics field.NORCROSS, GEORGIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQ SHIP provides international freight services thanks to a large delivery network combined with many reputable partners in the logistics field.
The International Aviation Transport Association (IATA) predicts that global air passenger volume will be around one-fifth lower in 2022 than in 2019. However, the volume of goods transported by air is estimated to be 11.7% higher than in 2019 and 4% higher than in 2021. The reason for this growth due to the impact of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases
Vietnam is one of the Asian countries with the most bustling international shipping industry. According to the Ninja Van Group's report, Vietnam is the leading country in Southeast Asia in online shopping with an average number of 104 orders/year/person, proving that the e-commerce market in Vietnam is growing rapidly. With a domestic population of nearly 100 million and 5.3 million abroad, Vietnamese people have a huge demand for international freight. International shipping, however, is not always simple due to the several stages of procedures, onerous paperwork, and potential risks involved in the transportation process.
In addition, Vietnamese people are interested in international goods as they are looking for higher quality and uniqueness compared to domestic products. According to the above-mentioned report, 73% of survey respondents said they regularly shop on e-commerce shopping platforms, and 59% said they have ordered or shopped on international websites many times. Besides, more and more individuals and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) in Vietnam are looking to putting their products on major global e-commerce sites in order to increase business scale and reach more customers.
AQ SHIP was born as a solution to these issues. The company was established with the desire to provide fast and safe international freight services from Vietnam to all countries around the world and vice versa. In addition, AQ SHIP is considered a bridge between buyers in Vietnam and sellers in other countries through the service of international shopping and buying high-quality American and Chinese goods.
AQ SHIP also aims to provide Vietnamese individuals and businesses with the most favorable conditions to develop and expand their customer base globally, especially assisting clients in selling products on the leading prestigious e-commerce websites such as Amazon, eBay, etc. The company also established an AQ Store, a one-stop shop providing hometown goods to overseas Vietnamese living in the U.S. AQ Store has stable traffic and specializes in Vietnamese cuisines, clothing, household appliances, furniture, etc.
Moreover, AQ SHIP also provides a special service of pet transportation by plane to other countries, especially to the U.S. and Canada. The company understands that pet-lovers may need to relocate their pets for several purposes such as traveling, immigration, health care, etc. The transportation process is simplified with a full package of services from A to Z, including all procedures and documents, and providing clients peace of mind while sending their pets abroad.
One of AQ SHIP’s notable achievements is becoming a member of Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM), which demonstrates the relentless efforts of the team. It is believed that with professionalism and reputable services, AQ SHIP will constantly expand and give clients the best experience, striving to become a leading shipping company in Vietnam and in the world.
