Prestige Economics Receives U.S. Trademarks for Cold War Two® and The Cold War Two® from the USPTO
Prestige Economics was awarded U.S. trademarks from the USPTO for Cold War Two® and The Cold War Two® in International Class 41 on 27 September 2022.
We are pleased the USPTO awarded us trademarks for Cold War Two® and The Cold War Two®”AUSTIN, TEXAS , USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded Prestige Economics U.S. trademarks for Cold War Two® and The Cold War Two® in international class 41 for speeches, presentations, and non-downloadable online content. These trademarks were awarded on 27 September 2022.
— Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics
Founded in 2009 by economist and futurist Jason Schenker, Prestige Economics has garnered top rankings from Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of its founder in 46 categories, including as the #1 forecaster in the world in 26 different categories.
Always looking to the future, a core part of Prestige Economics' work in recent years has included geopolitical, economic, and supply chain content in keynotes, virtual talks, briefings, reports, consulting projects, non-downloadable content, and more.
The Prestige Economics offerings with a significant geopolitical component have been offered under the mark Cold War Two® online at https://www.prestigeeconomics.com/coldwartwo.
Mr. Schenker, who is also Chairman of The Futurist Institute, has been giving speeches and writing reports about rising global geopolitical tensions for years. For example, prior to the Russian War on Ukraine, Mr. Schenker gave speeches, lectures, presentations, and trainings about the potential risks and impacts of Cold War Two® for geopolitics, businesses, the supply chain, the economy, and financial markets. On these topics, Mr. Schenker spoke to groups including the Department of Defense, National Intelligence University, Foreign Service Institute, and many corporate, business, and industry audiences.
Some of Mr. Schenker's research on the future of geopolitics, trade, supply chains, technology, and global conflict was published by AFWIC and the Pentagon in 2020. Other related content produced by Mr. Schenker appeared in a recent 2022 peer-reviewed book by National Intelligence University Press titled "A World Emerging From Pandemic." That book was commissioned by the Strategic-Multilayer Assessment and the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. Mr. Schenker's essay was titled "Technology and Supply Chain Security."
It is because of Mr. Schenker's visionary work on important geopolitical issues that we have been able to secure the U.S. trademarks for Cold War Two® and The Cold War Two®.
Prestige Economics offers training, consulting, regular reports, updates, and courses on Cold War Two®.
The Cold War Two® updates and reports keep Prestige Economics retainer clients informed about the risks of a Second Cold War, the Russian War on Ukraine, risks of an expanding global conflict system like in Cold War One, and the falling of a Second Iron Curtain. These updates and reports have important content about the economic, supply chain, financial, financial market, geopolitical, and national security implications of an evolving conflict with Russia and China pitted against the United States, NATO, and the European Union.
The Cold War Two® training, courses, presentations, and discussions include analysis and research focused on national security implications for economics, financial market, energy, supply chain, basic and industrial materials, agricultural materials, and other critical global economic inputs and markets. The training program includes downloadable and non-downloadable electronic publications as well as printed materials, education materials, and teaching materials about Cold War Two®.
Mr. Schenker recently commented on these trademarks, sharting that "Prestige Economics anticipated some of the unfortunate geopolitical events that have been playing out this year. With that foresight, we have done our best to keep our clients, our national security contacts, and the rest of our business and professional network updated on the economic, supply chain, financial market, trade, and conflict implications of Cold War Two®. We will continue to do so in the future."
The U.S. registration number for the trademark COLD WAR TWO® is 6,861,423. The U.S. registration number for the trademark THE COLD WAR TWO® is 6,861,425. Mr. Schenker personally applied for these marks as a principal applicant.
