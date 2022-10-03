Global Sorghum Seed Market Growth Trajectory

Sorghum Seed Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Sorghum Seed Global Market Report 2022”, the sorghum seed market size is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2021 to $1.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The global sorghum seed market is expected to reach $2.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The rising awareness of a healthy lifestyle coupled with the growing trend of a healthy diet is contributing to the growth of the sorghum seed market.

Key Trends In The Sorghum Seed Market

Collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the sorghum seed market. Major companies operating in the sorghum seed sector are focused on collaborations and partnerships to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2019, National Sorghum Producers, a US-based organization for improving the sorghum industry, partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture, the federal executive department responsible for developing and executing federal laws related to farming, and forestry in the US. The goal of this collaboration is to quantify sorghum sustainability in a key ethanol-producing region. Furthermore, in September 2019, Monsanto, a US-based agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation merged with Bayer CropScience Limited for an undisclosed amount. This merger brought two complimentary firms together, resulting in the creation of an innovative engine for Indian agriculture. Bayer CropScience Limited is a Germany-based company that offers sorghum seeds.

Overview Of The Sorghum Seed Market

The sorghum seed market consists of sales of sorghum seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of corn that is grown in warm countries. Its grain is often made into flour or syrup. Sorghum is called a grain millet, Indian millet, milo, durra, cereal grain plant, and they are related to the grass family. It is a crucial grain and forages crop because of its high flexibility and suitability for rain-fed low-input agriculture.

Sorghum Seed Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Grain Sorghum, Sweet Sorghum, Forage Sorghum, Biomass Sorghum

• By Application: Sorghum Planting, Sorghum Breeding

• By End User: Animal Feed, Food Industry, Wine Making, Biofuel And Chemical Production, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global sorghum seed market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Groupe Limagrain, Chromatin Inc, Allied Seed LLC, DuPont Pioneer, Hancock Farm and Seed Company, Advanta Limited, Seed Co Limited, La Crosse Seed LLC, Sustainable Seed Company, S&W Seed Co., Monsanto, Nufarm, Dyna-Gro Seed, Proline, Heritage Seeds, Blue River Hybrids, Safal Seeds & Biotech, NexSteppe, UPL Limited, Alta Seeds, Mabele Fuels, National Sweet Sorghum Producers & Processors Assn, Richardson Seeds, Shri Lal Mahal Group, Sorghum Forum, and EuralisSemences.

Sorghum Seed Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of sorghum seed market. The market report analyzes sorghum seed global market size, sorghum seed global market growth drivers, sorghum seed global market segments, sorghum seed global market major players, sorghum seed global market growth across geographies, and sorghum seed global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

