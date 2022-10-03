Geospatial Analytics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2022”, the geospatial analytics market size is expected to grow from $62.01 billion in 2021 to $73.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach $128.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%. According to the geospatial analytics market research, the development of smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

Key Trends In The Geospatial Analytics Market

Technological advancements in geospatial analytics have emerged as a key trend shaping the geospatial analytics market outlook. Major companies operating in geospatial analytics are focused on developing advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in July 2020, LuxCarta, a France-based digital mapping solution providing company launched the BrightEarth product line, a collection of specialized global geospatial products created from artificial intelligence technologies. Based on Sentinel-2 imagery, the initial releases comprise a worldwide cloud-free mosaic and corresponding 10-class land use/land cover (LULC).

Overview Of The Geospatial Analytics Market

The geospatial analytics market consists of sales of geospatial analytics products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that gather, display, and manipulate geographic information. Geospatial analytics uses a geographic information system (GIS) to manage and predict the phenomenon affecting the earth and its inhabitants.

Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Components: Solutions, Services

• By Type: Surface And Field Analytics, Network And Location Analytics, Geovisualization, Other Types

• By Technology: Remote Sensing, GIS, GPS, Other Technologies

• By Application: Surveying, Medicine And Public Safety, Disaster Risk Reduction And Management, Climate Change Adaptation, Other Applications

• By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Utility And Communication, Defense And Intelligence, Government, Natural Resources, Other End User Industries

• By Geography: The global geospatial analytics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Alteryx, Carto, ESRI, General Electric, SAP, Tomtom, Trimble, Google, Hexagon Ab, Maxar Technologies, Bentley Systems, Fugro, Geoviet Consulting, GIS Co. Ltd, Mandalay Technology, Maplarge, Mappoint Asia, Orbica, Orbital Insight, Pasco Corporation, and Skymap Global.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of geospatial analytics market.

