Metaverse Market Size to Reach USD 996.42 Billion By 2030 Growing at 39.8% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

Metaverse Market is now Available on GlobalData Plc

LONDON, UK, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metaverse market size reached USD 22.79 billion in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. Companies are currently building metaverses around their core competencies while pursuing new use cases to expand their offerings. For instance, Microsoft’s Mesh is based on its competencies in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR). Similarly, Meta is focusing on AI and virtual reality (VR). In short, it is a convergence of several tech themes, and companies are adopting those that suit their capabilities and objectives. In addition, companies from non-tech sectors are investing in this technology to engage with customers, expand brand awareness, and identify new revenue streams.

For more insights on Metaverse market size, Download a FREE sample

Furthermore, the technology is an emerging mega-theme involving companies from all technology sectors, including semiconductors, component makers, application software, advertising, and others. Some companies are taking early positions, while others have yet to enter the metaverse. However, their competencies are a natural fit for this developing theme. This report identifies companies that are well-positioned to benefit from the metaverse over the next eight years. The market value is projected to exceed $996.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 39.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Learn about the Metaverse Market Dynamics by Viewing Report Sample Right Here!

Metaverse Market Report Highlights

• The global metaverse market is projected to witness a CAGR of 39.8% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a value of US$996.42 billion.

• As of 2021 media and entertainment market captured a sizeable revenue share. The entertainment experience we have seen through metaverse has been through music and concerts, so a couple of notable ones are the dead mouse performance at metaverse festival in Decentraland and grimes hosted a concert that closed out Meadowverse fashion week.

• Also, in the non-blockchain world we have seen Travis Scott in Fortnite put on an enormous concert which showed US$ 20 Billion including merchandise versus the 1.7 billion from the regular show.

• During the forecast years 2022 to 2030, manufacturing will emerge as a leading revenue contributor to the segment, BMW has created a digital twin of its Regensburg production plant in Nvidia’s Omniverse. It claims to have lowered work order instructions for factory workers and reduced production planning time by 30%.

View Report at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/metaverse-market-analysis/

• The market on the basis of component stack comprises hardware, software, and services. In 2021, the hardware segment will make a sizeable contribution to the overall revenue.

• Hype over the metaverse may be subsiding slightly as world events overtake everyone’s available attention, but one of the biggest inhibitors to the fruition of the metaverse is headset hardware. Plans for the metaverse, large or small, rely on the hardware. There will be a lot of new hardware over the next few years

• On a regional demand front, in 2021, the Asia Pacific and North America markets together captured over 50% of the total market value.

• The key players analyzed as part of this report include Alibaba, Alphabet, Apple, Epic Games, Meta, Microsoft, Naver, Niantic Inc., Nvidia, Roblox, Tencent, and Unity Technologies, among others.

Unlock additional market dynamics impacting the metaverse market growth by Requesting a Sample PDF

GlobalData Plc has segmented the Metaverse market report by vertical, and region:

Metaverse Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2030)

• BFSI

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Education

• Aerospace and Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

Metaverse Component Stack Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2030)

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Metaverse Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2030)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• The Netherlands

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South & Central America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Chile

• Rest of South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

• United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Related Reports

• https://www.globaldata.com/data-insights/consumer-electronics/metaverse-changing-the-technology-landscape/

• https://www.globaldata.com/data-insights/consumer-electronics/metaverse-the-latest-buzzword/

• https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/metaverse-in-the-alternative-digital-world-trend-analysis/

• https://www.globaldata.com/reports/metaverse-becoming-a-reality/

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision-makers to predict and navigate the future. GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on us for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts