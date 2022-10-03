LiveTrade App Realizes the Dream of Investing with Minor Capital
VN-Index breaks into top markets with the most positive changes in August (data updated on August 26, 2022).
LiveTrade App is highly expected to make stock investment accessible to everyone and realize the dream of earning passive income with minor capital.NORCROSS, GEORGIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report by Vietnamese Government Portal shows that over the past two years, Vietnam's stock market has exploded with a large number of new accounts, augmenting the total number of stock accounts to over 6.3 million. Experts estimate this would be a driving force for the strong development of the stock market in the next 3 - 5 years. In August 2022, Vietnam's major stock market index (VN-Index) rose dramatically by more than 74 points, up 6.3% compared to the previous month. Statistics from StockQ show that the strong recovery has made VN-Index one of the world's highest stock indexes in August 2022. VN-Index even stands out when it outperforms most markets in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia (FPMKLCI, +0.5%), Singapore (STI Index, +1.2%), Indonesia (JCI Index, +2.6%), and Thailand (SET Index, +4.3%), which is a good news for investors. Despite being a promising and competitive marketplace, Vietnam's stock market is still inaccessible to most local people, especially individual investors and beginners due to high capital and knowledge requirements, low transaction speed, and various incurred costs.
Several solutions have been produced to relish these challenges, with the LiveTrade app being one of the striking ones. The app is developed by LiveTrade VN - a FinTech company operating to provide breakthrough and modern-technology financial solutions with reasonable fees, transparent transactions and compliance with current regulations. The LiveTrade app represents the company's effort to alter traditional investments and enable stock investors to trade and invest in a simpler, more efficient and convenient way.
While traditional investments require at least dozens of stocks for each transaction, the LiveTrade app leverages blockchain to tokenize stocks so that users can purchase even a fractional share. In other words, investors can purchase stocks with only VND 20,000 (about $1). They can specify a specific amount of dollars to invest and the system will calculate the corresponding number of stocks received. The app also allows users to register, maintain their accounts, and trade 24/7 even outside trading hours without any fees, hence maximizing their profits. Moreover, transactions on the LiveTrade app are completed as soon as the order is matched and no more T+2 settlement period. Normally, investors have to spend hours researching profitable stocks and companies to invest in. With the LiveTrade app, however, this is no longer an issue. Stocks of ample prestigious companies are made available and listed on the app, creating a diverse and safe portfolio for investors to easily monitor and select. For newcomers, the LiveTrade app seems to be an optimal solution thanks to its user-oriented interface, easy-to-understand guidelines, and detailed aggregation of news and knowledge of stock markets.
The LiveTrade app has been launched as MVP and is currently in the beta testing stage. The LiveTrade team is making great effort to perfect the app with more outstanding features so that it can be officially launched in the coming time. Being the first trading app for tokenized stocks in Vietnam, LiveTrade is believed to gain tremendous future achievements and bring accessible investment opportunities to everyone.
