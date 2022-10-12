Neuralign Announces Game-Changing Program Empowering Dyslexic and Neurodiverse Students

Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer of Neuralign Dyslexia affects 20% of the global population and represents 80-90% of all those with learning disabilities. It is the most common of all learning disorders.

First-ever Highly Effective Cognitive Training Program for People with Dyslexia, Neurodiversity and Reading Difficulties

Neuralign has acquired an intimate understanding of how to design and deliver revolutionary brain training techniques, to accomplish effective and life-changing results for dyslexic students” — Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, CMO of Neuralign

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, for Dyslexia Awareness Month, Ottawa and New York-based edtech nonprofit Neuralign is launching a game-changing cognitive development program for people with dyslexia, neurodiversity and reading difficulties.

Dyslexia affects 20 percent of the global population, and 80-90 percent of those with learning disabilities. Studies show that Neuralign improves reading skills by at least two grade levels in 99 percent of students after 40 hours.

Neuralign is an evidence-based, process-oriented, targeted and engaging gamified computer program that uses a multi-sensorial approach to build phonemic awareness, graphophonemic knowledge, language structure and accelerated neuroplasticity that resolves most symptoms of dyslexia.

The October launch of Neuralign's first-ever home version of its proprietary technology coincides with Dyslexia Awareness Month and the launch of its new website, www.neuralign.org.

"Neuralign is created by a neurodiverse team, for the neurodiverse community," says Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, the human rights advocate and Neuralign''s chief visionary officer. "We aim to empower all with the fundamental right to read."

Psychologist Kirsten López, who has used this program since 2018 at her Nevada-based Brain Solutions clinic, says "Neuralign builds a reading brain. It's a foundational and life-changing program."

Previously, this premiere technology known as ReadLS / LSWorks, was available only through psychologists, occupational therapists, and teachers. "We have completed a full rework/rebranding as Neuralign, to make this intervention broadly accessible, logistically and financially, for the public for the first time," says Pal-Chaudhuri.

Neuralign leverages the power of engagement with exciting game-plays, a points system, and fun graphics, to help improve executive functioning skills, strengthen coding and decoding skills, and create connections between auditory and visual pathways required for fluent reading.

Neuralign Nonprofit is a thought leader and developer of cutting-edge cognitive development and therapy programs, utilizing original and advanced auditory and visual techniques, based on the most advanced principles of neuroscience and neural plasticity.

"Neuralign has a strong commitment to early multi-sensorial interventions for students with dyslexia, ensuring they're well-equipped to succeed," says Pal-Chaudhuri, who began as a neurodivergent artist with David Bowie, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, while supporting education and advocacy initiatives.

Neuralign is delivered online in a growing list of countries and languages, through qualified and exclusive local licensees. In addition, Neuralign is developing other cognitive training and therapy programs to improve new language acquisition, and to assist in the treatment of cognition-related challenges, including dementia, stroke, cerebral palsy and autism.

"We are working together with city leaders throughout Dyslexia Awareness Month to raise awareness about dyslexia, helping to bring information, support and the resources needed to meet those struggling with dyslexia and other reading difficulties at their point of need," Pal-Chaudhuri says. "Together we can change lives #UntilEveryoneCanRead."

ABOUT NEURALIGN

Neuralign helps dyslexic and learning-disabled students achieve success in reading, build confidence and reduce anxiety. Through years of extensive research and fieldwork, Neuralign has acquired an intimate understanding of how to design and deliver revolutionary brain training techniques. Developed by a dyslexic family of experts, educators, and creators, known as ReadLS / LSWorks, led by Ingrid and Erika Poupart, in Ontario, Canada, Neuralign is being launched in October 2022 for the US and Canadian markets with games that were developed to address everything we know about reading. Neuralign's technology has won multiple awards.

ABOUT CANADVANCE

The exclusive distributor of Neuralign in the US, CanAdvance is dedicated to finding the best approaches for academic and behavioral issues. CanAdvance was founded by Yoel Greenfeld, whose expertise was formed as a teacher and principal over twenty years, encountering far too many children with reading difficulties. CEO Moishe Greenfeld joined after seeing the incredible advancements CanAdvance and its TOLSIM process makes for children in their community. Since 2017, CanAdvance has worked with children with difficulties in academics or behavior, and has helped hundreds of students achieve lasting success.

ABOUT INDRANI PAL-CHAUDHURI

The artist known as Indrani is a CVO/CMO, human rights advocate, and Princeton University visiting lecturer. Born in Kolkata, India, she volunteered with Mother Theresa, and co-founded Shakti Empowerment Education Foundation, before studying Anthropology at Princeton. There she was mentored by David Bowie who commissioned album art and a video on school shooters, featured in HBO's "The Last 5 Years." She created the image of artists such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, launching their solo careers, and 300 global brands and nonprofits. She went on to become a Cannes Lions, CNN, and Tribeca Film Festival award-winning director and photographer, creating transformative, multi-platform works of innovation and impact. The recipient of 40 awards, her work is featured at the Lincoln Center, Centre Pompidou, and the Smithsonian. Recognized at the United Nations as a Women's Entrepreneurship Distinguished Fellow, Indrani leverages her prolific public speaking and marketing expertise to empower eco-regenerative, equality, and neuro-diversity tech.