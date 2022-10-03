PowerDMARC Exhibits at Singapore Cyber Security World 2022
PowerDMARC joins Cyber Security World 2022 event at Marina Bay Sands- Sands Expo and Convention Center, Singapore.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Asia’s most exciting security exposure events is returning on the 12th and 13th of October, 2022, and PowerDMARC, a US-based full-stack email authentication SaaS provider is on the exhibitor list! Cyber Security World is bringing together the greatest technology minds to speak and exhibit on the latest cyber security and technological developments in the IT sector.
PowerDMARC is a leading provider of cloud-based email security solutions, making it easy for organizations, governments, and MSSPs/MSPs to make email communication safe for their client base as well as their entire organization. With a full-stack email authentication suite at their disposal, PowerDMARC makes DMARC, SPF, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI protocol deployment, monitoring, and management a no-brainer.
“We are excited to be exhibiting at the Cyber Security World, Singapore event and looking forward to this opportunity,” said Faisal Al Farsi, CEO of PowerDMARC. “Our primary goal is to offer a complete stack of email authentication solutions to organizations, governments, and MSPs, that is easy-to-use, effective, and best in class, provided over a scalable and interactive platform. This will allow companies to protect themselves against email data loss, information compromise, and impersonation threats.”
Cyber Security World is a principal security exposure event for managed service providers, being held at Marina Bay Sands- Sands Expo and Convention Center, Singapore on the 12th and 13th of October, 2022. You can visit PowerDMARC at Stand: A04 on the days of the event. For more information visit cybersecurityworldasia.com.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a full-stack email authentication SaaS platform that brings together all protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and Email Header Analyzer into a single platform, helping organizations combat phishing attacks, spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware. PowerDMARC is a multi-tenant MSP/MSSP Whitelabel-ready platform for partners.
PowerDMARC is trusted by global organizations and governments, with 300+ MSP/MSSP partners and 1000+ customers worldwide. https://powerdmarc.com
Faisal Al Farsi
PowerDMARC
+1 217-650-7167
marketing@powerdmarc.com
What is DMARC?