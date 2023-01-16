SongforSocialChange Why Oh Why w/ CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, Emily Estefan Honors King Day

"Why oh Why" is a multi-national song for social change created, written, and produced by Raffles van Exel with Award-Winning Producers Narada Michael Walden and Emilio Estefan. Logo design by Denali Ink. Giving back, from left , Dj Noe-G / Groove Radio, Actress Leilani Shui, Raffles van Exel, and Scarlett Sabin Director of the Bakersfield's Ronald McDonald house deliver gifts to the children at the Ronald McDonald House at the Memorial Hospital campus. Courtesy photo. Multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated producer and philanthropist French Montana joins Music Producer Raffles van Exel's Artists for Global Unity to rap on the new song for social change, "Why Oh Why." Creator and Music Producer Raffles van Exel gifts Award-winning singer Fantasia with Why oh Why gear. Her powerful vocals are featured on the new song for social change, "Why Oh Why." Award winners and nominees CeeLo Green, Emily Estefan, and Kenny Lattimore are featured on the uplifting #songforsocialchange, "Why Oh Why."

The socially conscious song is trending at No.: 49 on the Media Base R&B chart and No.: 117 on the Digital Radio Tracker chart, the biggest charts in the US.

Sparking a musical peace movement, "Why Oh Why," is trending its message "Let's Give Peace a Chance." Proceeds from sales benefits MusiCares, Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children and more.” — Raffles van Exel, creator, producer, and writer of "Why Oh Why."

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, January 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor and memory of Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Artists for Global Unity has pledged all proceeds to various charities from the sales of " Why Oh Why ," a socially conscious song, featuring Music Artists CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, Emily Estefan. The time for peace is right now.The "Artists for Global Unity" collaboration, which has sparked a positive peace movement, was created by Raffles van Exel, a respected music producer, philanthropist, and entertainment consultant. The project includes Award-Winning Producer Narada Michael Walden and Emilio Estefan features a group of 80 diverse children and some of the biggest artists in the music industry."Why Oh Why, sends the message "Let's Give Peace a Chance." Proceeds from sales benefits MusiCares, Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children, and more," said van Exel. "Our socially conscious song is trending Number 49 on the Media Base R&B chart and Number 117 on the Digital Radio Tracker chart, the biggest charts in the US but more importantly is spreading the word that global peace is our last chance to thrive as a human race."There is a lot of excitement among the artists and producers that "Why Oh Why" has been submitted for a @Grammys @RecordingAcademy consideration in the newly created category of #SongforSocialChange.The concept of the song "Why Oh Why" has nothing to do with the Ukrainian Russian war. However, it has everything to do with the war. The song has nothing to do with gun violence, but it has everything to do with gun violence. The song has nothing to do with Roe vs. Wade, but it has everything to do with Roe vs. Wade. The song has nothing to do with bullying. However, it has everything to do with bullying. It relates to the human population."The inspiration for the song is the world is in crisis. It is the cry of 80 children asking the world, "Why Oh why can't we get together?" said van Exel who created the concept. The lead in to the song begins with "Why Oh why must we fight forever? Why Oh why? Let's give peace a chance right now." This epic collaboration of producers and award-winning diverse artists have been in studios around the country for the past several months.Available on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, Tidal, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Apple Music, proceeds of the sales of the song to benefit MusiCares, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, and more.ARTISTS FOR GLOBAL UNITYMusic Producers:• Raffles van Exel is the CEO of Raffles Entertainment, LLC. He is a highly respected music producer, philanthropist, and entertainment consultant to some of the biggest names in entertainment and global companies.• Narada Michael Walden, a 4-time Grammy award-winning songwriters and Producers for the past 30-plus years. Narada has written for some of the most iconic artists in the world including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan, Gwen Stefani and others, just to name a few.• Emilio Estefan, a Cuban-American musician and producer. Estefan has won 19 Grammy Awards. He first came to prominence as a member of the Miami Sound Machine. He is the husband of singer Gloria Estefan.Introduction of the Artists for Global Unity:Featured Artists:• CeeLo Green is a five-time Grammy Award Winning singer-songwriter-producer, television personality, actor, entrepreneur, pop culture and fashion icon. CeeLo Green first came onto the music scene as a member of the southern hip-hop group Goodie Mob. After CeeLo’s success with Goodie Mob, he reinvented himself and formed Gnarls Barkley with deejay-producer Danger Mouse to release the 2006 worldwide hit “Crazy”, which reached #1 in various singles charts worldwide. Following Gnarls Barkley, Green put his time back into his solo career as CeeLo Green and released the 2010 album The Lady Killer, which featured his hit single “Forget You / F* YOU” that achieved certified Gold in the United States and Denmark and achieved platinum status in Canada, New Zealand, and the UK: and multi-platinum status in Australia. Completed four seasons as a coach on NBC’s hit show. He developed his own production company Emerald Productions in partnership with Primary Wave Music.• French Montana is a multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated producer and philanthropist and trend-setter. His fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy swagger and international ambition have elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. French Montana became the first African born and Bronx raised male artist from the mecca of hip hop to go diamond with his track, "Unforgettable" (ft. Swae Lee), earning numerous platinum and gold records, and over 70 million singles sold. Since then, tracks from his certified gold album MONTANA have cumulatively tallied nearly 1 billion streams in pre-release He was named one of GO's best dressed men at the 2019 Met Gala and Global Citizen's first rap-ambassador.• Fantasia is a Grammy-winning American R&B singer, songwriter, and actor, breaking onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of “American Idol.” A vocal powerhouse, Fantasia followed her win with the release of her platinum selling debut album, Free Yourself, and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at #1 with her first single, “I Believe." Since the release of Free Yourself, Fantasia has gone on to release six additional studio albums including her self-titled sophomore effort, Back To Me, Side Effects of You, The Definition Of…., Christmas After Midnight, and Sketchbook. She starred in the "The Color Purple" on Broadway. Barrino will reprise her role as Celie in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" to be released in December 2023. "I am super excited that my brother Ricco Barrino's ad libs adds some heat on "Why Oh Why," said Fantasia.• Kenny Lattimore, the Washington DC native is a Grammy Award nominated singer/ songwriter who was featured in Michael Jordan's documentary, where Jordan called Kenny the best male vocals in the industry. With a career spanning over two decades, highlighted by his 1996 breakthrough single “Never Too Busy” and the wedding staple “For You,” Kenny has garnered Grammy and Soul Train Award nominations, Top 10 singles, Top 20 R&B albums and an NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist, while staying sincere about giving his heart and soul to communities through music. Kenny is a humanitarian who uses his life and platform as a tool to inspire others to pursue excellence and elevate positive conversation about art, culture, family and faith• Emily Estefan is a Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter, producer, actress, activist and Emmy-nominated co-host of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk: The Estefans. She has performed in music festivals all over the US like SXSW and Essence Festival, and on the esteemed stages of the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize and Kennedy Center Honors. Estefan has also shared the stage with a variety of reputable performers including Bette Midler, Dave Navarro, Carole King, Billy Gibbins, The Wailers, and recorded virtual performances with Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, Allen Stone, and more. Estefan has been with her partner, Gemeny Hernandez, in love and business since 2016. "This musical call to action for world peace is a labor of love and a concept I created awhile ago," said Van Exel. "My goods friends, French Montana, Don C and Iris Smith, are my co-writers."For press interviews with Raffles van Exel, contact Marie Y. Lemelle at MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.

