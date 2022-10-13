ILLA GHEE Releases "Denim Malt Liquor" EP
Rap artist releases his latest project promising to deliver twice the amount of lyricism than any other project out now.
Let's get to the naked soul of the music”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMOR Entertainment presents "Denim Malt Liquor"; NEW MUSIC RELEASE by Brooklyn native ILLA GHEE; available October 14, 2022, on all digital platforms.
— Illa Ghee
The creation of "Denim Malt Liquor” is the result of a cathartic experience for the word grappler as he has delved deeper into writing about more poignant topics. The complexity of his lyrics can be described as if he was throwing a barrage of knives at you. You are either going to catch them and understand, or you are going to get stuck. The casual listener may not be able to keep up with the play on words, implied meanings directly or indirectly, metaphors, and punchlines. Fortunately, ILLA consciously chose to make this project more effortless and, in the process, making it more accessible and relatable to a wider audience. "Denim Malt Liquor" is the product of stripping everything down to the basics, like a good pair of denim.
And why not "Denim Malt Liquor"? Longtime fans have already come to expect the outrageous and are always eagerly anticipating what he is going to come up with next. With titles like: "Jesus & Better Drugs", "Vocabulary Hercules", and "Fried Apple Juice"; this title fits right in! The EP features production by Marcin Ruszel, Jewels Polaar, J Depina, Vinny Idol, and Crummie Beats. With no supporting features, it puts the veteran Emcee in the forefront to do what he does best and in his words; "Kind when I'm killing careers". The visual for the first single "FUPA", can be found on his YouTube channel.
ILLA GHEE will be celebrating the release of this EP with a special listening release party at Haven Lounge in Brooklyn, NY on Friday October 14, 2022. The event begins at 8pm and is open to the public, 21 years and over.
ABOUT:
ILLA GHEE is the self-proclaimed, “Incredible Math-matics of Rap”. In his words, “I am the exact science of rap”. The Brooklyn-based Emcee has a crafty aptness for delivering raw and unapologetic lyrics resonating in the ears and souls of his fans. He has over a decade of hip-hop under his belt and has worked, recorded, and performed with many of his favorite influences. Sean Price, Mobb Deep, Method Man, Pete Rock, Black Milk are just some of the many he has had the pleasure and honor to collaborate with. Recipient of a RIAA Certified Gold record for his contribution on “Can’t Get Enough Of It” off of Mobb Deep’s album, Hell On Earth and most notably known for his verse on “Hold You Down”, off of Alchemist’s debut album, 1st Infantry, ILLA GHEE continues to push the boundaries with his dynamic talent.
Annette Carriedo
Hold You Down Entertainment Inc.
rhymefanatic@hydentinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other