DA CLOTH Presents DRAPEAU NOIR

Underground Hip Hop Fans Are Set To Be Treated To A Stacked Lineup of Some Of The Best Emcees From East Coast In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For one night only in Los Angeles, CA! Members of Da Cloth, New Crack Era, and Infamous Mobb come together representing some of the best collective groups in hip hop music.Artist lineup: RIGZ - Rochester, NYETO - Rochester, NYMAV - Rochester, NYASUN EASTWOOD - Toronto, CanadaBIG TWINS - Queensbridge, NYMOOCH - Rochester, NYROB GATES - Rochester, NYLENOX HUGES - Harlem, NY& DJ BEANZ on the turntables - Boston, MAPlus special guests!Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite and at the door. The event is 21 and over. For more information and content about the event and artists, visit the event page . Stay tuned to artist IG pages for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. @rigz585 @etomusicroc @dabusinessend_mav @asuneastwood @bigtwinsqb @dacloth_mooch @rob_likegetrobbed_gates @lenox_hughes @dj_beanzHailing from Rochester NY, RIGZ assembled the members of Da Cloth to not only flood listeners ears with musical greatness, but also to be a representation of how a collective can come together, support, test, and push each other to higher levels. It is undoubtedly about the passion for the music and the culture, but it must be noted that their business acumen is key to their uprising.RIGZ's last project, "Wake Ups" was released on July 23, 2021 and available on all streaming platforms. It features the likes of Ransom, and Da Cloth members Mooch, Rob Gates, MAV, Times Change, Illanoise, & Symph. The project highlights RIGZ fine-tuned ear for beat selection as well as his skillful storytelling ability. It is no wonder that his introspective and thought-provoking rhymes have fans excited to see what he puts out next.

RIGZ - Show You (On the Mic) Prod by Chup