Gather Restaurant Group, LLC, Acquires Famous Gannon’s Restaurant and Iconic Hali‘imaile General Store

New Owners Ink Deal with Well-Known Maui Locations, Announce Continued Partnership with Award-Winning Chef Bev, New Menu Innovation and Concept Expansion Plans

MAUI, HAWAII, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gather Restaurant Group, LLC, an emerging national restaurant management company based in Jackson Hole, WY, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Gannon's Pacific View Restaurant located at 100 Wailea Golf Club Drive next to the Wailea Golf Club in Maui, Hawaii. The signed deal for Gannon's went into effect over the weekend on Saturday, October 1st, with an official contract set next month for Hali'maile General Store, located at 900 Hali'imaile Road. This announcement expands Gather Restaurant Group's portfolio to five total concepts, with two in the ski resort and tourist destination of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, near Yellowstone National Park, and another in the historic Old Market District in Omaha, Nebraska.

"Our entire team is looking forward to collaborating with Chef Bev. We're grateful for the legacy she has created with these two extraordinary brands that everyone treasures here in Maui. We identified Gannon's for its commitment to locally sourced, exquisite cuisine – and you can't beat the stellar view and location," said Graeme Swain, CEO, and President, of Gather Restaurant Group, LLC.

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant has been owned and operated by award-winning Chef Beverly Gannon. In her new role, Chef Bev will serve as a culinary consultant creating new menu items and innovative dishes while collaborating with the restaurant group daily. She welcomes the new partnership with Gather Restaurant Group and the company’s plans to update the look and feel of the restaurant.

"This opportunity will help take Gannon's to the next level, and I get to do what I love most – be in the kitchen, having fun, and creating new dishes," exclaimed Chef Bev Gannon. "For the past 30-plus years, I have raised these two restaurants as if they were my children. Now it is time to marry them off! I am grateful for the many years of being part of the Maui community and know this is the right team and right time."

Gannon's and Hali'maile General Store will remain open with new ownership transitions taking place throughout the month. “We want to preserve The Gannon restaurant name and honor Chef Bev's continued commitment to the area by bringing new life to a familiar destination. Hali'maile General Store will remain the same icon that it is today, so it is revered for generations to come," added Swain.

About Gather Restaurant Group

Gather Restaurant Group is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and is committed to creating eco-friendly and sustainable restaurant concepts nationwide. Gather Restaurant Group targets growth through acquisition, brand extensions, and new concept development. The Group currently has two locations in Jackson Hole, Palate Restaurant overlooking the Elk Refuge at the National Museum of Wildlife Art and Gather in Jackson Hole located at 72 S. Glenwood Street, one block off the Town Square. Gather in Omaha is the restaurant group's third location in the historic Old Market, 1108 Howard Street in Omaha, Nebraska, complete with an on-site hydroponic vertical farm. Learn more at gathergroupllc.com.