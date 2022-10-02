Vermont Rt 132 and Miller Pond Rd
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 132 in the area of Miller Pond Rd in Thetford is closed to due to a multiple trees and lines down.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Ryan Kunzmann
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173