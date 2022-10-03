Seen Through Horses Campaign presented by Zoetis launches TODAY with celebrity & influencer support

Legendary country singer and Horseman, Randy Travis, joins the Seen Through Horses Campaign

National campaign benefits 50 nonprofits incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth, coinciding with Mental Illness Awareness Week. Join us now.

Having horses in my life since I’ve been free has had an amazing impact on my life, especially how I interact with people. They’ve taught me to find connections that I wasn’t able to make on my own.” — Jaycee Dugard

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horses for Mental Health 501(c)3 is thrilled to announce the involvement and support of esteemed equestrians and horse lovers in the Seen Through Horses Campaign.This includes legendary recording artist Randy Travis, actor and former American Quarter Horse World Youth Champion Riley Smith, abduction survivor and advocate Jaycee Dugard, actor Eric Roberts, Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People in the World Dr. Temple Grandin, Survivor contestants Sierra Dawn Thomas & Joe Anglim, Barrel Racer Champion Amberley Snyder, multiple World Champion Equestrian Kristy Goodall, and country music artists Tayla Lynn (Twitty & Lynn), Justin Adams, Callie Twisselman, and teen rising star Mikayla Lane as they share personal stories to bring awareness to the healing power of horses.Read moving stories of how horses have impacted all their lives in various powerful ways HERESeen Through Horses Campaign is the first convening campaign of its kind focused on mental health through horses. The goal is to increase awareness, public engagement, and funds for 50 nonprofits to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth, helping with anxiety, depression, addiction, PTSD, and overall well-being.“Having horses in my life since I’ve been free has had an amazing impact on my life, especially how I interact with people. They’ve taught me to find the connections that I wasn’t able to make on my own.” - Jaycee DugardNo other animals have been as influential on human evolution as horses. Horses are adept at sensing emotions and have the ability to connect with humans on a deep level.“I grew up on a quarter horse ranch. I firmly believe that horses have changed my life and I do believe that they can change anyone’s life that is seeking help.” - Riley SmithLaunching October 3rd-10th, 2022, anyone can choose to fundraise for participating nonprofit organizations or simply make a one-time donation by visiting www.horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign “We are in a devastating mental health crisis globally, and horses and humans can impact each other to heal and thrive in incredible ways. We are excited to work together with industry leaders, practitioners, and advocates to amplify awareness and expand resources so all mental health needs can be met.” - Lynn Thomas, LCSW, President, Horses for Mental HealthProduced by Horses for Mental Health and made possible by Title Sponsor, Zoetis , supported by Premier Sponsors Equine Network and Arenas for Change (ARCH), and Premier Partners, American Horse Council, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Natural Lifemanship, PATH International, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), Polyvagal Equine Institute, and The HERD Institute.As Seen Through Horses Campaign galvanizes equine and mental health communities around one goal, espoused at the same time, choose a nonprofit organization to support from October 3rd-10th, 2022 by visiting www.horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign If horses have impacted your life, mental health, or personal journey, please share your story and tag us! #seenthroughhorses #horsesformentalhealth #mentalhealth #horseshelpinghumans“I think back on all the wonderful experiences I’ve had with our horses and I recognize just how much they have contributed to my happiness, my attitude, my outlook, and especially my growth as it relates to becoming more responsible. If you have the opportunity to get involved with any equine program I would strongly encourage you to do so!" Mikayla Lane, 17

Riley Smith on the Power of Horses | Seen Through Horses 2022 Campaign