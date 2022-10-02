Submit Release
News Search

There were 197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,019 in the last 365 days.

In Case You Missed It: From the Department of Financial Services

Florida Receives Approval for National Flood Insurance Program Waiver

~ Allows Policyholders in NFIP to Access Funding, Bypassing Claims Process ~

 

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to approve Florida’s request for a waiver allowing policyholders within the program to access a portion of their claims without going through the full claims process. This waiver was issued following a joint request by the offices of Governor Ron DeSantis and CFO Jimmy Patronis.

 

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Today, FEMA granted a waiver that will allow National Flood Insurance Program policyholders to access tens-of-thousands of dollars upfront without having to go through a normal claims process or involving an adjuster. This process cuts through a lot of red tape, and provides critical funding to policyholders who can provide FEMA with basic information of out-of-pocket expenses related to repair or replacement of NFIP-insured property. These advance payments are going to be essential to help Florida families get started on the difficult work of rebuilding. Make no mistake, Governor DeSantis deserves a lot of credit in getting the federal government to issue this waiver. This means a lot to Floridians who are having to rebuild their lives.”

 

This program provides NFIP Standard Flood Insurance Policy Holders $5,000 for combined building and contents losses, or up to $20,000 for policy holders who can provide FEMA with photographic evidence of claims and demonstrate proof incurred out-of-pocket expenses related to repair or replacement of property insured under a Standard Flood Insurance Policy.

 

For more information, please visit www.fema.gov/flood-insurance.

 

###

You just read:

In Case You Missed It: From the Department of Financial Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.