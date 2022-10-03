Indignor House Releases "Resentment Anthology" - First Annual Short Story Competition 2022
Indignor House Publishing is proud to announce the release of "Resentment," our first short story anthology of 2022.CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor House Publishing’s annual short story competition was awarded in September 2022 with its first anthology, “Resentment.”
Congratulations to our 2022 winners and honorable mentions: 1st place Wilbur McKesson, "Psychosis"; 2nd place Lindsey Hobson, "Home"; 3rd place Jeanne Hall, "When Old Ladies Swear". Twenty-three short stories from across the globe are included in our first anthology. Honorable mentions: Tia Foisy, "Absolution at the Diner"; Mary Fox, "Mouth Sewn Shut"; Drury Wellford, "Talons".
Founded in 2020, Indignor House provides a home for established and new authors alike to work as a team to create concept art with words. We inspire our authors to connect
with their readers through hard work and dedication. We are committed to providing the highest quality of support while standing within our pledge to uphold the highest of
ethical values. With this commitment in mind, we established our annual writing competition.
New submissions are accepted every year between September through March with publication in the fall. First place award is $500, second is $250, and third is $150.
The 2023 theme is a quote: "Finding the good through the rain."
A medal and book publication are included, along with other exciting prizes. Each awardee receives a hardback, and others chosen for publication receive a softback. Books are available through standard book distribution via Ingram Distribution for online and bookstore purchase. For bulk orders, contact our office.
Open to all writers, however, NEW VOICES are encouraged to submit.
For more information, visit our website
Lynn Moon
Indignor House
+1 757-373-7752
email us here