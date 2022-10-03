Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,922 in the last 365 days.

Indignor House Releases "Resentment Anthology" - First Annual Short Story Competition 2022

Resentment - Anthology

Best Writing Competition

Indignor House Logo

Indignor House Logo

Indignor House Publishing is proud to announce the release of "Resentment," our first short story anthology of 2022.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor House Publishing’s annual short story competition was awarded in September 2022 with its first anthology, “Resentment.”

Congratulations to our 2022 winners and honorable mentions: 1st place Wilbur McKesson, "Psychosis"; 2nd place Lindsey Hobson, "Home"; 3rd place Jeanne Hall, "When Old Ladies Swear". Twenty-three short stories from across the globe are included in our first anthology. Honorable mentions: Tia Foisy, "Absolution at the Diner"; Mary Fox, "Mouth Sewn Shut"; Drury Wellford, "Talons".

Founded in 2020, Indignor House provides a home for established and new authors alike to work as a team to create concept art with words. We inspire our authors to connect
with their readers through hard work and dedication. We are committed to providing the highest quality of support while standing within our pledge to uphold the highest of
ethical values. With this commitment in mind, we established our annual writing competition.

New submissions are accepted every year between September through March with publication in the fall. First place award is $500, second is $250, and third is $150.

The 2023 theme is a quote: "Finding the good through the rain."

A medal and book publication are included, along with other exciting prizes. Each awardee receives a hardback, and others chosen for publication receive a softback. Books are available through standard book distribution via Ingram Distribution for online and bookstore purchase. For bulk orders, contact our office.

Open to all writers, however, NEW VOICES are encouraged to submit.

For more information, visit our website

Lynn Moon
Indignor House
+1 757-373-7752
email us here

You just read:

Indignor House Releases "Resentment Anthology" - First Annual Short Story Competition 2022

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.