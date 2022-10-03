Indignor House Proudly Announces "Reflections of Me" Awarded Christian Indie Award for 2022
Dr. Davetta Hammond awarded 3rd place in Personal Growth for her memoir "Reflections of Me"
To those paralyzed by fear, I pray that my reflections will assist in tearing down the walls that hold you back from your spiritual, personal, and professional growth.”CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor House Publishing is excited and proud to announce that “Reflections of Me” won third place in the Christian Indie Awards 2022 category of Personal Growth.
— Dr. Davetta Hammond
Dr. Davetta Hammond’s novel “Reflections of Me” is a personal expression of her life’s inspirational journey. She writes about her spiritual battles against the internal and external demons that often haunt us all. Over the last ten years, Dr. Hammond stood firm in her beliefs while challenging fears of failure and depression. She fought to be free from her Feardom while challenging her Fear Giant. Lifting one life-brick at a time, Dr. Hammond overcame her burdens and now works with others to help them overcome theirs.
She holds a masters in Christian Leadership and a Doctor of Philosophy humane letters from Trinity International University of Ambassadors. She is a certified Energy Leadership Index(TM) Master Practitioner (ELI-MP) and a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) through the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (IPEC). She holds credentials as a Certified Professional Coder (CPC) through the Academy of Professional Coders and holds a specialization in Project Management through the University of Phoenix.
Dr. Hammond works and lives in northern California with her family.
