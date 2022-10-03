Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,922 in the last 365 days.

Indignor House Proudly Announces "Reflections of Me" Awarded Christian Indie Award for 2022

Reflection of Me

Dr. Davetta Hammond Photo

Dr. Davetta Hammond Photo

Logo of Indignor House

Indignor House Publishing

Dr. Davetta Hammond awarded 3rd place in Personal Growth for her memoir "Reflections of Me"

To those paralyzed by fear, I pray that my reflections will assist in tearing down the walls that hold you back from your spiritual, personal, and professional growth.”
— Dr. Davetta Hammond
CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor House Publishing is excited and proud to announce that “Reflections of Me” won third place in the Christian Indie Awards 2022 category of Personal Growth.

Dr. Davetta Hammond’s novel “Reflections of Me” is a personal expression of her life’s inspirational journey. She writes about her spiritual battles against the internal and external demons that often haunt us all. Over the last ten years, Dr. Hammond stood firm in her beliefs while challenging fears of failure and depression. She fought to be free from her Feardom while challenging her Fear Giant. Lifting one life-brick at a time, Dr. Hammond overcame her burdens and now works with others to help them overcome theirs.

She holds a masters in Christian Leadership and a Doctor of Philosophy humane letters from Trinity International University of Ambassadors. She is a certified Energy Leadership Index(TM) Master Practitioner (ELI-MP) and a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) through the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (IPEC). She holds credentials as a Certified Professional Coder (CPC) through the Academy of Professional Coders and holds a specialization in Project Management through the University of Phoenix.

Dr. Hammond works and lives in northern California with her family.

Lynn Moon
Indignor House
+1 757-373-7752
email us here

You just read:

Indignor House Proudly Announces "Reflections of Me" Awarded Christian Indie Award for 2022

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.