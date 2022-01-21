5 Questions with Heather Leddick September 22, 2022 | 1:21 PM EDT Learn more about 5 Questions with Heather Leddick

Heather Leddick has more than 20 years of experience developing policy and program materials supporting the management of aging services. At NYSOFA, Heather provides detailed case assistance to New York beneficiaries and 59 local Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) programs. She also oversees all aspects of reporting for both HIICAP and Medicare Improvement for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) grantees.

In this installment of 5 Questions, Leddick talks about HIICAP. HIICAP provides Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers with information and counseling about the Medicare Program, Medigap policies, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage Plans, Long-term Care Insurance, Low-Income Subsidy Programs, and employer-sponsored insurance available in New York State.

The services provided by HIICAP are free and objective.

1. What is the most-asked question HIICAP counselors receive?

Q: When is the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period?

A: From October 15 – December 7 annually.

2. What changes can a Medicare beneficiary make during the Annual Enrolment Period

Change from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan.

Change from a Medicare Advantage Plan back to Original Medicare.

Switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another Medicare Advantage Plan.

Switch from a Medicare Advantage Plan that doesn't offer drug coverage to a Medicare Advantage Plan that offers drug coverage.

Switch from a Medicare Advantage Plan that offers drug coverage to a Medicare Advantage Plan that doesn't offer drug coverage.

Join a Medicare drug plan.

Switch from one Medicare drug plan to another Medicare drug plan.

Drop your Medicare drug coverage completely.

Changes can be made to lower costs, or to enhance needed services based on your situation.

3. What is the typical background and training of a HIICAP counselor?

There are approximately 500 trained HIICAP counselors located across the state. They’ll answer New Yorkers’ questions about Medicare, Medicare Advantage programs (managed care), Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medigap, and other health and long-term care insurance. HIICAP counselor training includes:

HIICAP study guides and training sessions.

Regional trainings, conference calls, updates building on basic knowledge and resources.

Access to the HIICAP Counselor’s Corner, a dedicated site developed to provide counselors and coordinators with ongoing training resources and materials.

HIICAP counselors meet regularly with peers and their local program coordinator for ongoing education, updates and services.

Experienced HIICAP counselors complete an annual exam.

New HIICAP counselors complete the new counselor exam prior to offering counseling assistance.

4. Who can benefit from calling the HIICAP hotline?

Those who have Medicare based on the following criteria:

Age 65 or older

Disabled

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

5. How do clients find HIICAP in their area?

Free counseling is available through the toll-free HIICAP helpline at 1-800-701-0501. Callers will be prompted to state the county in which they need help and will then be routed to their local HIICAP program to speak with a trained counselor. Find information online: https://aging.ny.gov/health-insurance-information-counseling-and-assistance-program-hiicap