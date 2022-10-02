Inside NYS Aging: Issue 8 (October 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 8 (October 2022)

|
A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen
In just a few weeks, on November 4, NYSOFA will be presenting our flagship annual event that honors older adults and their contributions: NYSOFA's Older New Yorkers' Day program. (Watch our save-the-date video.)
Each year, NYSOFA asks our 59 county Office for the Aging partners to nominate individuals at the community level for their spirit of civic engagement and volunteerism. As in past years, we are amazed and humbled by our nominees for Older New Yorkers' Day 2022 — over 90 inspiring profiles of selfless commitment to the betterment of local communities.
Their stories offer personal examples of the work being done by more than 1 million older adults throughout New York who contribute 495 million hours of community service each year at an economic value of $13.8 billion. We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude.
Earlier this year, Governor Kathy Hochul designated May as Older Americans Month to "honor these contributions and further our pledge to continue providing for New York's older adults." NYSOFA is proud to further honor these contributions on Older New Yorkers' Day and fulfill this pledge in our daily work with you serving New York's 4.6 million older adults.
Please join us on November 4 at 1 p.m. You'll find further details below.
6 Million Older Adults in Poverty: Resources to Help
As CNBC recently reported, there are nearly 6 million older adults in the U.S. who are living below the poverty line. But the headline also offers a message of help: programs are available to make a difference. Many of these programs — and so much more — are offered through Offices for the Aging and their community partners. Among the programs mentioned are SNAP, home-delivered meals, the Medicare Savings Program, Medicare 'Extra Help' to reduce prescription costs, and more. For each of these, and many others, NYSOFA has a series of benefits tutorials online to explain the enrollment process. Please spread the word, on social media and other outreach channels, about these resources to address urgent needs at the community level.
NYSOFA Sets Older New Yorkers' Day 2022
NYSOFA's annual Older New Yorkers' Day celebration is coming November 4, streaming live on Facebook and YouTube at 1 p.m.
The program will include remarks from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen, elected officials, Association on Aging in New York Executive Director Becky Preve, NYSOFA's presentation of the Governor's Exemplary Service Award, and a celebration of all 90+ nominees.
When: November 4, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Where: Facebook and YouTube
Read about our 2021 nominees here
NYSOFA Partners with Home Builders Association on Aging-in-Place Initiative
In a pioneering new initiative to further support aging-in-place, NYSOFA has partnered with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) to launch a home-modification credentialing initiative aimed at bringing safety and security to older adults at home.
Through NAHB’s existing Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) accreditation program, NYSOFA and partners are equipping aging services providers with training and CAPS certification. This certification will strengthen the efforts of case managers to work with older adults in assessing and arranging for necessary home improvements so that individuals can remain in their own homes safely as they age.
Read More
Medicare Open Enrollment with HIICAP's Heather Leddick
The Medicare open-enrollment period begins October 15 — a time when all people with Medicare can review and change their health plans and prescription drug coverage.
Thankfully there are 500 trained counselors available statewide through the Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) to help Medicare beneficiaries make decisions that best fit their needs.
In our latest 5 Questions, NYSOFA caught up with Heather Leddick, who is the primary administrator for HIICAP, to discuss ways that HIICAP can help any Medicare beneficiary in New York.
Read 5 Questions here.
October 27 Facebook Livestream
Please also look for Heather on our upcoming "LIVE with Greg" Facebook livestream to get your questions answered on open enrollment — hosted by NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. She'll be joined by Frederic Riccardi, President of the Medicare Rights Center.
RSVP today, or head to our Facebook page on October 27 at 1 p.m. Please share.
Celebrating Diversity
October is Global Diversity Awareness Month, recognizing and honoring diverse customs, cultures, religions, and languages, including in our own practice as aging services providers.
This month, NYSOFA's Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott reflects on some of the ways that aging services providers can promote representation and participation of diverse communities in decision-making, particularly on groups that influence policy.
Read The Article.
Coming Soon to a Theater Near You: 'All The Lonely People'
Starting in October, NYSOFA, the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY), and filmmakers from the Clowder Group are joining approximately 20 community partners across New York State for ‘All The Lonely People’: Film Screenings and Community Conversations about Social Isolation
.
All The Lonely People is a new social-impact documentary about the epidemic of social isolation. It is produced, written, and directed by Joseph Applebaum and Stu Maddux, co-founders and principals at the Clowder Group, a film production company specializing in social impact features.
The upcoming statewide film screenings are being hosted locally by county offices for the aging and other aging services organizations. They will include a Q&A with the film’s producers, offering a forum for community discussion about ways to develop resilience over social isolation, which has severe health impacts for older adults and people of all ages.
See the Screening Schedule and Learn More
In Case You Missed It
Sepsis Awareness Elevated to Governor's Office
In September, Governor Kathy Hochul proclaimed Sepsis Awareness Month to "urge people to become more educated, informed, and aware of sepsis,” which impacts more than 50,000 New Yorkers and claims the lives of 350,000 adults and 6,800 children in the U.S. annually. On September 29, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen held a Facebook LIVE to discuss signs, risks, and treatments for this deadly condition. He was joined by Ciaran and Orlaith Staunton, founders of END SEPSIS, the Legacy of Rory Staunton, and Al Cardillo, President and CEO of the Home Care Association of New York State (HCA). Watch the replay and share it here.
Director Olsen Discusses Aging as a Value Proposition
In a guest column for McKnight's Home Care, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen discusses the value proposition of older adults in New York and some of the state's recent program innovations. "I am a big believer in the need to help older adults age healthily in a holistic manner through impactful partnerships between state and local government agencies and the private sector," he writes.
'A Good Listening Ear': How Ombudsmen Help
"They have given a good listening ear" and "interacted with the residents on a very positive level," says Andrea of Plainview, New York about her experience working with Ombudsmen from the NYS Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP).
LTCOP is an effective advocate and resource for older adults and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes, assisted living, and other licensed adult care homes. Ombudsmen help residents understand and exercise their rights to good care in an environment that promotes and protects their dignity and quality of life.
Share this video on your social media channels and help others discover how they can receive assistance for themselves or a loved one.
NYSOFA will share more testimonials like this in the coming months. For more information, visit the NYS Long Term Care Ombudsman Program website.
Upcoming: Register Now for 2022 Adult Abuse Training Institute (AATI)
Partners from Adult Protective Services, criminal justice, health care, law enforcement, mental health, public health, aging, domestic violence, and a variety of other professions and disciplines will take part in the 2022 Adult Abuse Training Institute (AATI) on October 14 and 15 at the Albany Marriot.
The conference is sponsored by NYSOFA and partners within the aging network; NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen will speak at the conference.
Find More Information and Register Here.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Seminars Planned, Aging Professionals Encouraged to Sign Up
Each Tuesday in October, the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence is offering Domestic Violence 101 webinars. We strongly encourage you to sign up for these virtual interactive one-hour trainings. For more information, download the flyer here.
For more information regarding training and accessibility questions/requests, please contact: opdvtraining@opdv.ny.gov.
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
