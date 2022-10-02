Inside NYS Aging: Issue 8 (October 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 8 (October 2022)

A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen

In just a few weeks, on November 4, NYSOFA will be presenting our flagship annual event that honors older adults and their contributions: NYSOFA's Older New Yorkers' Day program. (Watch our save-the-date video.) Each year, NYSOFA asks our 59 county Office for the Aging partners to nominate individuals at the community level for their spirit of civic engagement and volunteerism. As in past years, we are amazed and humbled by our nominees for Older New Yorkers' Day 2022 — over 90 inspiring profiles of selfless commitment to the betterment of local communities. Their stories offer personal examples of the work being done by more than 1 million older adults throughout New York who contribute 495 million hours of community service each year at an economic value of $13.8 billion. We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude. Earlier this year, Governor Kathy Hochul designated May as Older Americans Month to "honor these contributions and further our pledge to continue providing for New York's older adults." NYSOFA is proud to further honor these contributions on Older New Yorkers' Day and fulfill this pledge in our daily work with you serving New York's 4.6 million older adults. Please join us on November 4 at 1 p.m. You'll find further details below. 6 Million Older Adults in Poverty: Resources to Help



As CNBC recently reported, there are nearly 6 million older adults in the U.S. who are living below the poverty line. But the headline also offers a message of help: programs are available to make a difference. Many of these programs — and so much more — are offered through Offices for the Aging and their community partners. Among the programs mentioned are SNAP, home-delivered meals, the Medicare Savings Program, Medicare 'Extra Help' to reduce prescription costs, and more. For each of these, and many others, NYSOFA has a series of benefits tutorials online to explain the enrollment process. Please spread the word, on social media and other outreach channels, about these resources to address urgent needs at the community level.