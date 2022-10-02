Submit Release
DHEC’s Care Line Resumes Normal Hours

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Oct. 2, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is ending its expanded hours of the Care Line beginning 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. 

On Monday, Oct. 3, the Care Line will resume its normal operating hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

DHEC’s Care Line helps women and their families find critical health care services that they need. Services include prenatal care, infant health care, transportation to medical appointments, family planning, well child check-ups, vaccinations, services for children with special health care needs, and much more. You can learn more here and call the Care Line at 1-855-4SC-DHEC (472-3432).

DHEC encourages residents to follow it’s after the storm tips to stay safe. You can also call one of DHEC’s hotlines below for help or visit scdhec.gov/ian or scemd.org for more information.

Hotlines

  • Dams Emergency Response: 803-898-1939
    Call if you have an emergency that needs immediate attention at a DHEC regulated dam.
  • Private Well: 888-761-5989
    Answers questions and provides help to private well owners
  • Mold: 888-815-3509
    While DHEC does not perform remediation for mold, residents can receive resources and speak to a DHEC representative who can help answer questions and provide advice.

