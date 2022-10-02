DHEC’s Care Line Resumes Normal Hours

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 2, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is ending its expanded hours of the Care Line beginning 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

On Monday, Oct. 3, the Care Line will resume its normal operating hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DHEC’s Care Line helps women and their families find critical health care services that they need. Services include prenatal care, infant health care, transportation to medical appointments, family planning, well child check-ups, vaccinations, services for children with special health care needs, and much more. You can learn more here and call the Care Line at 1-855-4SC-DHEC (472-3432).

DHEC encourages residents to follow it’s after the storm tips to stay safe. You can also call one of DHEC’s hotlines below for help or visit scdhec.gov/ian or scemd.org for more information.

Hotlines

Call if you have an emergency that needs immediate attention at a DHEC regulated dam. Private Well: 888-761-5989

Answers questions and provides help to private well owners Mold: 888-815-3509

While DHEC does not perform remediation for mold, residents can receive resources and speak to a DHEC representative who can help answer questions and provide advice.

