Rabid Animals Confirmed in Greenwood and Orangeburg Counties; Two Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 5, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that one skunk and one raccoon from different counties have tested positive for rabies.

A skunk from Greenwood County was found near Lorenzo and Lemon Tree roads in Greenwood, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined per the Rabies Control Act.

A raccoon from Orangeburg County was found near Branchdale Hwy and Gemini Drive in Vance, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined per the Rabies Control Act.

The two animals were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing June 3, 2026, and were confirmed to have rabies June 4, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or raccoon, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 or Orangeburg office at (803) 533-5480 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator." An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect people and pets against the disease. In 2026, the Greenwood County skunk is the second animal to test positive for rabies in that county. The Orangeburg County raccoon is the first animal to test positive for rabies in that county. There have been 46 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, three of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Greenwood County and two were in Orangeburg County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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