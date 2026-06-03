DPH Announces Measles Case in Lowcountry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 3, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a case of measles in an adult Hampton County resident.

The person is unvaccinated and did not have immunity from a previous measles infection. The source of exposure is unknown, but the person recently traveled internationally.

Eight people identified as potentially exposed have been notified and recommended for quarantine through June 21.

The person presented at a local provider, and lab confirmation of measles was received May 31. The resulting investigation revealed no public exposures occurred.

“With measles continuing to circulate in the United States and across the globe, there remains a risk of cases being diagnosed here in South Carolina due to travel,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, acting DPH director. “Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect yourself and those around you from measles infection.”

Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash. The rash usually lasts five or six days.

The virus can be spread through the air when a person with measles breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after the sick person is gone from the area. People with measles should stay home from work or school for four days after their rash first appears.

The best way to prevent measles is through vaccination. The measles vaccine is over 97% effective. Children should receive two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine: the first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at 4 to 6 years of age.

Children 6 to 12 months should get an early dose of MMR vaccine if they are traveling to a country where measles is common. For all ages, it is important to talk to your doctor if you are going to be traveling to another country.

Most people born before 1957 were infected with measles during childhood and therefore are presumed to have protection via natural immunity, even if they have not been vaccinated.

Certain groups of people, including pregnant women and immunocompromised people, should not receive the MMR vaccine or should delay receiving it. DPH recommends and encourages people to speak with their healthcare provider to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination.

For more information about measles visit the DPH website or CDC website.

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