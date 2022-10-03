Cognitiondigital.io Appoints Nestor Ciprian as Head of Automotive Retail
"...Dealers are looking for alternative ways to beat out their competition by effectively reaching net new consumers via new channels. For that reason, I am excited to add Ciprian to our team.”PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitiondigital.io, an Amazon Demand-side platform (DSP) for automotive dealers, brands, and ad agencies, today announced the appointment of Nestor Ciprian as Head of Automotive Retail.
— Cognition Digital CEO Carson Henry
A skillful leader with over twenty-five years of sales and management experience, Ciprian brings over 11 years of hands-on knowledge in the automotive marketing industry to Cognitiondigital.io.
This comes at a time that the company is experiencing fast growth along with several major milestones including partnerships with TradePending and leading industry automotive ad agencies, along with an Amazon Ad Tech success story recognizing CognitonDigital.io for delivering DSP workflow automation, offline attribution and a more efficient media buy by combining Amazon Ad Tech solutions holistically with its platform.
Ciprian joins Cognitiondigital.io after four years at Carfax where he maintained and grew strong relationships with over 1,000 franchised and independent dealerships across the US. Before that, he served as National Sales Manager at CarPaper, and before that Regional Manager at Redline Automotive.
“When the leadership at Cognition Digital asked me to join their team as their Head of Automotive Retail, I was delighted to take on the challenge. They presented me the innovations and different products, alongside their goals for the future and I firmly believe this is a market disruptor company which can be channeled to any industry, not just automotive,” said Ciprian. “The growth opportunity is like nothing I have ever seen before. When it comes to the automotive industry, with the Amazon DSP platform powering our innovations on behalf of our dealer partners, we are confident we can optimize their ad spend to bring them more meaningful and successful campaigns that will reach the right consumers at the right time.”
"Right now, dealers are looking for alternative ways to beat out their competition by effectively reaching net new consumers via new channels. For that reason, I am so excited to add Ciprian to our team. His energy, team mentality, and more than a decade of experience will be key in our effort to bring fresh and efficient advertising tools to a market ripe for new strategies. This is a great time both for the company and our clients,” stated Cognition Digital CEO Carson Henry.
The only Amazon Verified Partner built for Automotive, Cognitiondigital.io is designed specifically to holistically integrate with Amazon's suite of Ad Tech solutions. It delivers a customer-centric advertising experience resulting in higher clickthrough rates, lower cost per lead, and a more efficient media buy. Using the platform to create advertising experiences custom-built for each consumer, auto dealers are seeing a 5.4% increase in engagement and an average reduction in ad budgets of 42%.
The platform enables automotive dealerships to efficiently communicate the right message to the right audiences while highlighting their local dealership across Amazon OTT, Dynamic Amazon Display, and Streaming Audio.
The cognitiondigital.io platform also connects with the tools the dealership uses and efficiently integrates with all major inventory solutions to help dealers get the most out of their inventory.
About Cognitiondigital.io
The only Amazon Verified Partner built for the automotive industry, Cognitiondigital.io is built to integrate seamlessly with Amazon's Demand-side Platform (DSP). It delivers campaign workflow automation, offline attribution, and a more efficient media buy.
The platform is seamless, portable, scalable, and agile. https://www.cognitiondigital.io.
