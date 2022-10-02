WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH w-Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1006248

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09/29/22; 16:49

TOWN: SOUTH BURLINGTON

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 S, EXIT 14E

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: JACK KASUPSKI

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MILTON, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: NISSAN

VEHICLE MODEL: ROGUE

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: LEFT SIDE AND FRONTAL DAMAGE

INJURIES: NECK INJURY AND LEFT ARM

HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/29/22 at 16:49, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 Southbound, Exit 14E in the Town of South Burlington. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest at Exit 14E on the off ramp off to the shoulder. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Jack Kasupski, was traveling southbound on I-89 before the crash. Kasupski stated he was heading to work and possibly hit a guardrail when he passed out, due to him feeling dizzy. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Kasupski sustained a neck and arm injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the South Burlington Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Elite Auto and Truck Service assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.

Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Fire Department and Elite Auto & Truck Service.