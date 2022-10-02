Submit Release
News Search

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,047 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH w-Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1006248                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS 

STATION: WILLISTON                                           

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/29/22; 16:49

TOWN: SOUTH BURLINGTON

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 S, EXIT 14E

WEATHER: CLEAR         

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: JACK KASUPSKI

AGE: 22  

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MILTON, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: NISSAN

VEHICLE MODEL: ROGUE

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: LEFT SIDE AND FRONTAL DAMAGE

INJURIES: NECK INJURY AND LEFT ARM

HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 09/29/22 at 16:49, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 Southbound, Exit 14E in the Town of South Burlington. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest at Exit 14E on the off ramp off to the shoulder. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Jack Kasupski, was traveling southbound on I-89 before the crash. Kasupski stated he was heading to work and possibly hit a guardrail when he passed out, due to him feeling dizzy. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Kasupski sustained a neck and arm injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the South Burlington Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Elite Auto and Truck Service assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.

 

Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Fire Department and Elite Auto & Truck Service.

 

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH w-Injuries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.