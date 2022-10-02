WILLISTON BARRACKS / MV CRASH w-Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1006248
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09/29/22; 16:49
TOWN: SOUTH BURLINGTON
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 S, EXIT 14E
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: JACK KASUPSKI
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MILTON, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: NISSAN
VEHICLE MODEL: ROGUE
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: LEFT SIDE AND FRONTAL DAMAGE
INJURIES: NECK INJURY AND LEFT ARM
HOSPITAL: UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/29/22 at 16:49, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 Southbound, Exit 14E in the Town of South Burlington. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest at Exit 14E on the off ramp off to the shoulder. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, Jack Kasupski, was traveling southbound on I-89 before the crash. Kasupski stated he was heading to work and possibly hit a guardrail when he passed out, due to him feeling dizzy. There were no signs of impairment. As a result, Kasupski sustained a neck and arm injury and was also transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the South Burlington Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicle, Elite Auto and Truck Service assisted with removing the vehicle from the scene.
Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Fire Department and Elite Auto & Truck Service.