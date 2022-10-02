Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of OIIM, JVA, SLDB, and SGFY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2022 /

O2Micro International Limited OIIM

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OIIM to FNOF Precious Honour Limited and Rim Peak Technology Limited

If you are an OIIM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. JVA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JVA and Delta Corp Holdings Limited.

Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SLDB and AavantiBio, Inc.

Signify Health, Inc. SGFY

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash.

