Route 1013 Saxonburg Boulevard Slide Repair Starts Monday in Shaler Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Route 1013 (Saxonburg Boulevard) in Shaler Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 3 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, an around-the-clock closure of Saxonburg Boulevard between Middle Road and Fugger Lane will occur through late October. Crews will perform slide repair and shoulder reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured.

Detour

South of Closure

  • From Saxonburg Boulevard, take Middle Road northbound

  • Turn right onto Harts Run Road

  • Follow Harts Run Road back to Saxonburg Boulevard

  • End detour

North of Closure

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

